Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation hopes to score big with A Night To Pass It On

JJ and Andy Dalton (center) with Brittany and Nick Punches, parents who enjoyed Date Night

Friday, June 7, 6:30 p.m., Music Hall

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, his wife JJ and his teammates will honor families served by the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation during “A Night To Pass It On.”

The evening will include cocktails by Molly Wellmann, live and silent auctions, and dinner from The Phoenix Catering.

Proceeds will benefit the Pass It On Fund, which provides financial assistance to families with chronically ill children. To date, the fund has paid more than $800,000 in medical bills for these families.

The after party, which will kick off at 9 p.m., will feature music by DJ ETrayn, casino games, cocktails, a dessert bar and more.

Tickets are $400 for the fundraiser and $75 for the after party.

The gala comes on the heels of the foundation’s fifth annual Date Night. The Daltons treated the parents of seriously ill and physically challenged children to dinner at Orchids at Palm Court while their kids were entertained by Skidaddles child care.

www.andydalton.org

Children and parents at the Dalton Foundation’s Date Night