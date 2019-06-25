Cincinnati Museum Center exhibit honors Cincinnatians in World War I

World War I ended with Germany’s surrender on Nov. 11, 1918, after 4½ years of conflict. Just one month later, an exposition came to Music Hall celebrating the Allied victory and those Cincinnatians who served their country.

On June 28, 1919, the signing of the Treaty of Versailles formally brought World War I to a close. Cincinnati Museum Center marks a century since that treaty with an exhibit, “Until We Meet Again: Cincinnati Portraits from World War I.” It includes photographs, letters, artifacts and ephemera drawn from its collections, and opening 100 years, to the day, later.

For the 1918 Music Hall exposition, more than 6,000 photographs of area servicemen and women were loaned by local families, in addition to uniforms, flags and more. Afterward, 2,625 of those photographs were donated to the Historical and Philosophical Society of Ohio, the predecessor to Cincinnati Museum Center’s Cincinnati History Library & Archives.

CMC will present 80 original photographs from that collection and some of the original letters that accompanied them. A section of the exhibition will include photographs of family members who served together, and, as in the 1918 expo, a selection of Gold Star service members will be featured. Photographs of women who served, mostly with the Red Cross, are also included.

A U.S. Army uniform and a Red Cross uniform from CMC’s collections supplement the photographs, along with service flags, posters and pieces of ephemera from the 2018 exposition.

“Until We Meet Again: Cincinnati Portraits from World War I” is made possible, in part, by FotoFocus. Admission is free.

