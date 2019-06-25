United Way picks Shifman, Turner as new board leaders

Michelman President & CEO Steven J. Shifman

The board of United Way of Greater Cincinnati elected Steven J. Shifman as chair and Barbara A. Turner as chair-elect/vice chair.

Shifman, president and CEO of global technology/manufacturing firm Michelman, is on the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee. He is a former board chair of the Cincinnati Jewish Community Center, and served on the boards of Cincinnati Preschool Promise and Teach for America in Southwest Ohio.

Turner, president and CEO of Ohio National Financial Services, serves on a variety of civic and community boards, including Advocates for Youth Education, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, Cincinnati Women’s Executive Forum, Go Red for Women Executive Leadership Team, Greater Cincinnati American Red Cross and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

