Not too late for these FUNdraisers:

Walk or ride for a cause, dine at Nicola’s for literacy, buy some fresh art or upcycled creations, celebrate a free press

WordPlay dinner at Nicola’s

Nicola’s Legendary Dinner for WordPlay Cincy

Thursday, Sept. 12, Nicola’s Italian Restaurant

WordPlay Cincy’s fourth annual Legendary Dinner, presented by Nicola’s Ristorante and WineCraft, invites Cincinnati’s top philanthropists to help continue the nonprofit agency’s community and school programs.

Over the past four years, donors have propelled the growth of WordPlay to help thousands of young people discover and share their voices through reading and writing.

This year’s Legendary Dinner is especially significant. Guests will help kick off a capital campaign for WordPlay to purchase its first building. WordPlay’s new home in Northside will feature multiple performing areas, a kitchen, its Urban Legend Typewriters repair and sales space, office and meeting spaces, and workshops with specialized equipment like a podcast recording station.

At the event, guests will enjoy five courses by Nicola’s chef, with wines paired to each course. Proceeds will help with the building purchase, as well as renovation, furniture, fixtures and equipment, associated expenses and increased operating costs.

513-541-0930, info@wordplaycincy.org or wordplaycincy.org/nicolasotr

Go the Distance will bring community together for Children’s

Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m., Great American Ball Park

Cincinnati Children’s largest community fundraiser, Go the Distance, is a family-friendly 5K with fun, food, games and more.

The event, presented by Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers, aims to raise $1 million to benefit patients and families that are cared for at Cincinnati Children’s.

Participants can walk or run on their own or create a team to raise funds. Both the 5K and 1-mile courses are wheelchair- and stroller-friendly.

The 5K registration fee is $35, and the 1-mile course is $25 for adults and $5 for kids 17 and under.

gocincy5k.org

Diana Grady, artist and children’s book author, painting at freshArt

A celebration of creativity at Behringer-Crawford’s freshART gala

Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Behringer-Crawford Museum

Artists in all genres – painters, sculptors, jewelry designers, fabric artists, photographers and more – will spend a weekend in Covington’s Devou Park creating original works. Their pieces will be auctioned live at the 27th annual Behringer-Crawford Museum freshART gala. A portion of the sale price will help support the museum’s education programs.

The auction and party will take place in the museum’s amphitheater. A silentART auction will feature previously created paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more.

Emcee is John Lomax, morning news anchor for WKRC-TV. The event also will include a cocktail reception, auction preview, music by the Cliff Daly Band and dinner by McHale’s Events and Catering.

Tickets are $80.

859-491-4003, info@bcmuseum or bcmuseum.org

Team Gillette at Ride Cincinnati 2018

Ride Cincinnati raising funds to fight cancer

Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, Yeatman’s Cove

The 13th annual Ride Cincinnati will bring together cyclists of all abilities for the same cause: to defeat cancer.

In addition to a scenic ride, cyclists will be treated to a kickoff celebration that includes food, drinks and live music, as well as an after-party. The event offers rides with distances of eight to 100 miles.

To date, Ride Cincinnati has raised more than $3.3 million and funded 37 research grants at the Barrett Cancer Center. Since its founding, more than 10,000 participants have enjoyed the ride.

ridecincinnati.org

Made It! puts spotlight on upcycled creations

Saturday, Sept. 14, 4-9 p.m., Grainworks Brewing Co.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati and the Social Enterprise Alliance for Made It! plan a fun afternoon than includes shopping, celebrates local artists and promotes upcycling.

Guests are expected to shop from vendors at the Made It! Market and view the upcycled creations entered in the Made It! Crafter Competition.

The event will include food trucks, plus live music by the Cassette Junkies.

Admission is free, but VIP tickets are available for $25.

habitatcincinnati.org/madeit

Historic Lilybanks house to host Lighthouse event

Thursday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m., Lilybanks home, Hyde Park

The annual Lighthouse Youth and Family Services Fall Fundraiser will take guests to the Lilybanks house in Hyde Park. The 1926 home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The afternoon includes lunch by the bite, wine by the glass, and fashion and accessory boutique offerings.

The event is chaired by Chrissie Blatt and Dina Taylor (pictured above). The program includes a talk by Stephanie Burns, a young woman once supported by Lighthouse services, with WLWT News 5 anchor Sheree Paolello as emcee.

lys.org/2019fallevent

National VOA Museum of Broadcasting fundraising committee members: Jay Adrick, Melinda Zemper, Patti Alderson and Chris Wunnenberg. Not pictured: Karl Ulrich, Joe Gruber and Greg Stevens.

VOA Museum gala celebrates 75th anniversary of broadcasts

Saturday, Sept. 21, 5:30 p.m., National VOA Museum

Seventy-five years ago, propaganda fanned the flames of hatred across the globe. While much of it streamed from radio broadcasts originating in Hitler’s Germany and the Empire of Japan, the Voice of America Bethany Station in West Chester played a role in calming the chaos. It aided the cause by transmitting accurate VOA war news to Allied troops and people living in oppressed countries that lacked a free press.

This year, the National VOA Museum will commemorate Bethany Station’s 75 years with an evening of dinner-by-the-bite, cocktails, wine and Cincinnati Liars Lager beer, along with museum tours and a friendly table-to-table Trivial Pursuit game. Live and silent auctions will raise funds to help make the museum accessible for people of all abilities.

Tickets start at $125 per person and $250 per couple.

513-777-0027, admin@voamuseum.org

