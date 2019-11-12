ArtsWave hopes to get Cincinnati into the Flow

DCDC’s Michael Green (photo by Scott Robbins)

Area business leaders have announced plans to showcase nationally and internationally acclaimed African American performing artists in Cincinnati, as a new way to bring people together.

Flow, an African American Arts Experience, will feature quarterly performances by renowned African American artists and ensembles working in various disciplines. The series is being presented by ArtsWave, the region’s fundraiser for the arts, with support from area businesses, foundations and individuals, and with guidance from a steering committee from the region’s top corporations.

Flow has been designed to showcase professional, evocative African American artists whose work is unique and exciting. The goal is to attract a diverse audience with a shared appreciation for artists of varying backgrounds.

The 2020 series kicks off with a residency and performances by the acclaimed Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) on Feb. 21-22 at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater. This marks DCDC’s first full-length performances here since November of 2018 at Xavier University. Two evenings featuring hallmark works by the company will inaugurate the Flow series.

Additional performances for 2020 include:

May 1-2: Award-winning jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn

Sept. 26: multimedia performance piece “Love Heals All Wounds” featuring Movement Art Is artists Lil Buck and Jon Boogz

Dec. 4-5: Broadway actor/singer Norm Lewis in his “Naughty & Nice” holiday cabaret show

Flow Co-Chair Mary Stagaman, vice president of inclusion at the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, said, “Flow adds to our region’s enviable arts offerings and accelerates our shared journey toward greater equity and inclusion of all cultural traditions.”

“Our 10-year Blueprint for Collective Action in the arts sector has the goals of deepening the roots of Cincinnati residents, particularly African Americans, and bridging cultural divides, said ArtsWave President and CEO Alecia Kintner. “Flow is one way that the arts are leading Cincinnati in becoming a more inclusive, future-oriented city.”

Flow’s founding partners include: Fifth Third Bank, Greater Cincinnati Foundation, P&G, and the Cincinnati Arts Association, which also serves as the series’ production partner.

Tickets: 513-621-2787 or cincinnatiarts.org

artswave.org/flow