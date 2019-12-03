Quilt show pays tribute to legendary musician Prince

Monday, Dec. 9-Monday, Dec. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. weekends, The Barn, Mariemont

Eighty quilts from the Prince Tribute Tour, an international quilt competition, will be on display this holiday season. The free exhibit is sponsored by the Cherrywood Fabric Co. and Fiber Art at The Barn.

A display of Prince quilt tributes from the exhibit

Fiber artists worldwide, including local artist Larry McKenney, competed to be in this show. The challenge was to create a piece of art celebrating the life and music of pop icon Prince. Tributes to “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Lonesome Dove” and other Prince hits will be found among the quilts.

To complement the quilts, there will be a display of custom-made guitar furniture from Cincinnati artist Rick Metz, who invented the Guitar Chair to celebrate his favorite musical instrument.

artatthebarn.org

Local quilt artist Larry McKenney