OTR Holiday Home Tour benefits neighborhood youth

1629 Pleasant Street is on the OTR Holiday Home Tour.

Future Leaders OTR is holding its 6th annual OTR Holiday Home Tour fundraiser this Saturday, Dec. 14, noon-5 p.m.

The self-guided walking tour of homes in OTR will start near 14th and Vine streets and head north to several homes around Findlay Market, with plenty of food and drink stops along the way.

1722 Elm Street

Tour check-in will be at Lost & Found OTR, a new eating and drinking establishment at 22 E. 14th Street. Tour-takers should plan to spend a couple of hours if they want to see all the homes on the tour.

1830 Race Street

All proceeds from the tour go toward supporting Future Leaders OTR, a volunteer, nonprofit scholarship fund dedicated to helping neighborhood youth in Over-the Rhine develop leadership skills and pursue higher education.Tickets are $25, free for children ages 12 and under. And are available only through American Legacy Tours.

americanlegacytours.com/otrhometour