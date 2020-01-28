Arts groups light up cultural venues to kick off 2020 ArtsWave campaign

ArtsWave will kick off the nation’s largest annual community arts fundraising drive on Thursday, Jan. 30, by illuminating 50+ arts destinations across the Cincinnati region with luminaria.

Between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, the public can visit popular arts and culture venues to see specially designed luminaria that will mark a path to their entrances. A fleet of drones will capture aerial video of the locations, and arts lovers can communicate via social media using the hashtag #ArtsUnite.

In all, more than 60 area venues will be lit by luminaria.

The event will mark the start of ArtsWave’s 2020 fundraising campaign. Over the past 70 years, ArtsWave has raised and invested $340 million for the arts throughout the Cincinnati region, which includes 15 counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The campaign funds a portion of operating budgets for 44 arts organizations, as well as many community arts projects, bringing the total to more than 100 projects and organizations supported each year.

Find luminaria locations.

Support the 2020 campaign.

