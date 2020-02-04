Cincinnati USA Chamber honors leaders ‘Making Black History’

The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber has announced the 2020 We Are Making Black History honorees presented by Frost Brown Todd, Ohio National Financial Services, and US Bank.

Throughout February, the Chamber will recognize black leaders in our region, culminating with the Cincinnati Chamber Annual Dinner on Feb. 27. At that same dinner, the chamber will honor 2020 Great Living Cincinnatians: Dr. Uma R. Kotagel, Don Neyer, Dr. O’dell Owens and Harry H. Santen.

“The growth our community is experiencing today has been greatly influenced by these leaders and many others. It is our hope that by sharing these stories of black achievement all people will be inspired by their ambition and perseverance,” said Danielle Wilson, vice president of marketing and communications of the Cincinnati Chamber.

The 2020 class of “We are Making Black History” honorees:

(Back) David A. Singleton, Nerissa Morris, Dora Anim and Eugene Partridge III; (front) Verna Williams, Morgan Angelique Owens and Ray Ball

(Photo by Michael Millay, Rooted Media House)

Ray Ball, a marketing professional who launched BallR Media in 2015 as the Creative Brandpreneur, working with clients locally and nationally. Ray is also the creator of The Neighborhood Rose Project to empower people to be more active in their communities.

Nerissa Morris, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, the first African American to hold a C-suite role there. She has experience in various industries: toys (Kenner), automotive (Ford, Volvo), financial services (Ford Motor Credit Corp.), higher education and academic medicine (University of Miami).

Dora Anim, chief operating officer at Greater Cincinnati Foundation, providing day to day leadership and vision for GCF to drive growth, transformation and results. Prior to GCF, she was the senior vice president of the Health Collaborative. She serves on several boards including the Council on Aging, Episcopal Retirement Services, Springer School and OneSource.

Eugene Partridge III, director, head of procurement operations at Paycor, Inc., a TEDx speaker, an author, and a music producer. He has held leadership roles with several global companies, and is a regular speaker at leadership programs across the country. He has written two books, as well as music for Grammy-award-winning gospel artist Dorinda Clark-Cole.

Morgan Angelique Owens, an entrepreneur helping women reach their highest levels of growth, profit, and success. A native of Cincinnati and a graduate of Miami University, she is a motivation expert who has lent her voice on numerous platforms, including the 110th NAACP Convention and Procter & Gamble's "My Black is Beautiful" panel discussion.

David A. Singleton, an attorney who received his law degree cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1991, has worked as a homeless advocate and public defender, and became executive director of the Cincinnati-based Ohio Justice & Policy Center in 2002. He also is a professor of law at NKU Chase College of Law.

Verna Williams, who joined the University of Cincinnati College of Law faculty in 2001 after practicing many years in civil and women's rights, and has been dean of the college since 2017. She co-founded the Nathaniel Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice and was vice president and director of educational opportunities at the National Women's Law Center.

