Leadership Council honoring leaders, groups at Securing the Future Conference

Leadership Council for Nonprofits has announced the inaugural Leadership Legacy Award recipients, who will be honored March 5 at the 20th anniversary Securing the Future Conference.

The awards are meant to shine a spotlight on individual nonprofit leaders and a nonprofit organization whose leaders have demonstrated great efforts to help secure the future of the organizations they serve and support.

Tara Noland of The Greenlight Fund

The honorees:

Visionary Board Leaders: Lori Zombek, board member of Children Inc., and Robert (Bob) Grace, board member of Cincinnati Early Learning Center

board member of Children Inc., and board member of Cincinnati Early Learning Center VUCA (Vision, Understanding, Clarity & Agility) Leader : Tara Noland, executive director of The GreenLight Fund

: executive director of The GreenLight Fund Inclusive Culture: Lighthouse Youth & Family Services

The conference is the largest yearly gathering of its kind in Cincinnati focusing on nonprofit resource and leadership development. Barry Posner, author of numerous books on leadership, is the keynote speaker.

leadershipcouncil.us

