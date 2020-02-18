Behringer-Crawford’s ‘Art of the Bead’ features Cher’s gowns

Through May 10, Behringer-Crawford Museum
If you don’t have tickets for Cher’s Cincinnati concert on April 7 (or even if you do) you can get an up-close look at some of the music icon’s glamorous costumes at Behringer-Crawford Museum through May 10.
Four of Cher’s dazzling beaded outfits will be on display as part of the exhibit, “From Rituals to Runways: The Art of the Bead.” The costumes were worn for the “Sonny & Cher” TV show and concerts during the 1970s.
The exhibit celebrates the role beads have played in society over the centuries, from prayer and devotion, to fashion and décor.
bcmuseum.org