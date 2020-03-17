United Way aids COVID-19 relief efforts with $500,000 emergency fund

Incoming United Way President and CEO Moira Weir

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is donating $500,000 to an emergency community fund to support relief efforts, helping Greater Cincinnati cope with COVID-19 fallout.

United Way also notified its partner agencies that it would advance one month’s allocation and be flexible with 2020 accountability requirements so agencies can respond to coronavirus-related needs.

In addition, the agency is expanding its Mobilize online platform to allow for direct communication of partner needs and opportunities. Mobilize connects colleagues across agencies to share information.

“United Way is in a unique position to act as a unifier in a time of crisis,” said Moira Weir, newly appointed president/CEO of United Way. She was set to take over on March 23, but has already started because of the crisis.

“With 140 local United Way (partner) agencies, our network is playing key roles in all areas of the COVID-19 response,” Weir said. “We are determined to support them in all ways possible so they can focus on this important work.”

Weir said United Way is working with its partner agencies and other key institutions to address needs as they arise, and expects to infuse additional resources and expand its role as needed.

