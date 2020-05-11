YPCC names new artistic director

The board and staff of the Young Professionals Choral

Collective have introduced Danielle Cozart Steele as its

next artistic director, beginning July 1st.

Danielle Cozart Steele

Cozart Steele’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization, which enters its ninth season later this year. She will succeed KellyAnn Nelson, YPCC’s founding artistic director, who has relocated to

Washington D.C. and works with Chorus America.

“I am excited to work with YPCC because they are one of the

most vital, vibrant, and relevant choral ensembles in Cincinnati,” said Cozart Steele. “The season will not get started in the way we thought, but we will be okay. The community that YPCC has forged together is strong, and while we can’t lift our voices together in song right now, we’re

still a voice in our community.”

According to Nelson, Cozart Steele “is a conductor who is inspired by the joyful, community-based and partnership-laden YPCC ethos, but she will also push YPCC forward into ‘what’s next.’ ”

The announcement concludes a nine-month national search, chaired by Matthew Heston, YPCC internal vice president, with participation from YPCC’s board, led by President Jenni Stadtmiller, staff, and community partners.

“We are thrilled to name Danielle Steele as the new artistic director of YPCC,” said Stadtmiller. “Her passion and commitment to community building and inclusion through the choral art form make her the perfect fit for this position. She will be a relentless leader as we focus on fostering more diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization and through our programming.”

Cozart Steele will work closely with Scotty McEvoy, YPCC’s executive director, and Dr. Megan Boyd, associate director.

About Danielle Cozart Steele

Cozart Steele enjoys a multifaceted career as a soprano, conductor, researcher, and clinician. An alumna of Butler University and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, she is currently pursuing her doctorate in music education at Teachers College, Columbia University.

She is an intersectional scholar of choral music and trans/queer inclusivity, and her research centers on peace and social justice themes. She is the founder and organizer of the Transgender Singing Voice Conference – a biannual event providing professional development for those who

support transgender and nonbinary people from a musical perspective.

Cozart Steele serves on the faculty of Indiana University East, directing the IU East Richmond Chorale, teaching private voice and conducting. Recently, she served as the interim director of choral activities at Earlham College, as well as interim director for MUSE, Cincinnati’s Women’s Chorus.

She maintains an active solo vocal career, appearing in recital and with

symphony orchestras throughout the Midwest.



About YPCC

YPCC is an innovative choral ensemble that combines Cincinnati’s love of singing, socializing and culture for young professionals ages 21-45. YPCC is comprised of more than 1,200 young, energetic people who gather to create quality choral music and connect in a fun, social, accessible and low-pressure environment.