GreenLight announces second, larger series of funding

The GreenLight Fund, with support from more than 30 local philanthropic investors, announced GreenLight Cincinnati Fund II. This more than $3 million investment follows the completion of Fund I which brought three proven, life-changing solutions to Cincinnati over the past four years.

With an even greater level of need as a result of the current crisis, the organization’s locally-driven program will identify and address a pressing, unmet need facing children and families in the region’s low-income communities during each of the next four years.

“When GreenLight Fund first came to Cincinnati, we had a sense this was going to be big for our city. As a company with deep roots here, we have been thrilled with the locally-driven process that starts with community need and then brings the best, results-oriented solutions to Cincinnati to address those needs,” said Brian Hodgett, director of government and community relations in Ohio at Procter & Gamble.

GreenLight Fund launched in Cincinnati in 2015 and since then, under the leadership of Tara Noland, has supported the replication of three organizations into Cincinnati to effectively address community-identified unmet needs. Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO) is improving outcomes for returning citizens and lowering recidivism rates, Family Independence Initiative (FII) is creating pathways out of poverty for working families, and First Place for Youth, being implemented locally by St. Josephs Orphanage, is beginning its transformative work with youth aging out of foster care, opening opportunities for strong futures.

Tara Noland

“GreenLight Cincinnati takes a thoughtful and data driven approach to evaluate challenges within our community, and then identifies national best practices to bring proven solutions to our city,” says Johnmark Oudersluys, executive director of CityLink and GreenLight Cincinnati Selection Advisory Council (SAC) member.

“I am grateful for GreenLight’s community-based approach and so proud to partner with the organization to solve pressing needs,” shared Moira Weir, CEO, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and previously director of Hamilton County Job and Family Services. “Working together to bring First Place for Youth’s innovative program to Cincinnati has provided youth aging out of foster care with supports that complement what the Hamilton County Job and Family Services is able to provide. As a result, hundreds of local youth will have the opportunity for a strong start as adults. I look forward to our continued partnership in my new role at the United Way.”

GreenLight Cincinnati will continue to work in collaboration with the local community to break down barriers and provide economic mobility opportunities for children, youth and families by: conducting an annual process to identify where there are gaps in services; supporting the replication of innovative, entrepreneurial organizations with proven, measurable results to address those gaps; and galvanizing local community support to help programs reach and sustain impact.

With the completion of three selections backed by Fund I and the support secured for Fund II fueling the next four selections, GreenLight Cincinnati founding executive director Tara Noland explains her decision to move on: “GreenLight is in such a strong position and I’m so thrilled to have been part of its launch and start in Cincinnati. After four years of leading this work and reaching this Fund II milestone, the timing felt right for me to pursue the next step in my career. In my new position at Ignite Philanthropy, I am utilizing my experiences and knowledge from GreenLight to support local organizations in the city I love so much.”

This is a logical transition point and the organization’s search for a new local executive director is well underway. The next selection cycle will begin after the local leader is hired.

“I am so grateful to GreenLight Cincinnati founding Executive Director Tara Noland for the tremendous difference she has made within our organization as well as, most importantly, to the local community. Her exceptional leadership these past four-plus years and work to raise Fund II puts us in an incredibly strong position for the next phase of work, which will be that much more needed in the years ahead,” said Margaret Hall, GreenLight’s co-founder and CEO.

Cincinnati, the fourth GreenLight Fund city, became the model for the organization’s expansion and vision for national growth. GreenLight now operates in nine cities – Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Kansas City, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Twin Cities – and has invested in 30 portfolio organizations touching more than 110,000 children and families in the past year alone.

