Composer/arranger Knechtges sings of the dozen joys of quarantine

Eric Knechtges (kuh-NEK-TIS) may have simply had too much time on his hands during the age of corona … or maybe we should just enjoy the fruits of his imagination and not be judgemental.
You decide…
(Truly impressive, Eric. Thanks for making good use of your downtime!)
Want to know more about this Cincinnati-based composer/arranger/teacher/pianist/tubaist, and (obviously) singer?
Hello to everyone in Cincinnati Reading this wonderful article reminded me that in 2014, The Cincinnati Men’s Chorus performed 95 year old blacklisted actor-songwriter’s song about Marriage Equality called “Here’s to All Who Love” Here ‘s the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATF1toN8olw I beleive Eric was part of this choir I wanted to let everyone in the choir – and in Cincinnati area know that I have directed a feature documentary on now 102 year old Marsha Hunt. You can see it on Amazon Prime or on blu ray or dvd or YouTube Movies Its a timely film about kindness, civility & empathy. After she was blacklisted, Marsha went on to become one of Hollywood’s first celebrity activists. Its a film that offers hope and INSPIRES You don’t have to know Marsha Hunt to enjoy the film – she was at paramount in the 1930’s and MGM in the 1940’s before being unfairly blacklisted for going to Washington to support the “Hollywood 19”- with the Committee for the First Amendment. She is the last person alive from this committee.. If anyone wants to do a review of the film – ro watch it, here is trailer for film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ6T-qlO7w4 thanks and congrats on this spectacular stress buster song Eric! – thanks, roger c. memos los angeles california