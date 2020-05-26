Composer/arranger Knechtges sings of the dozen joys of quarantine

Eric Knechtges (kuh-NEK-TIS) may have simply had too much time on his hands during the age of corona … or maybe we should just enjoy the fruits of his imagination and not be judgemental.

You decide…





(Truly impressive, Eric. Thanks for making good use of your downtime!)

Want to know more about this Cincinnati-based composer/arranger/teacher/pianist/tubaist, and (obviously) singer?

Eric Knechtges

ericknechtges.com