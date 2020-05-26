This week’s virtual, drive-thru and in-person events | May 27-June 2

A digest of opportunities in the week ahead – to taste, see, hear, shop, run (or walk), or test your wits…

May 27 and 28, Wednesday and Thursday

Matthew 25: Ministries | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Distribution of COVID-19 supplies to members of the Greater Cincinnati community (up to 1,000 per day) to help promote personal and public safety. Vehicles may drive through M25M parking lot and pick up a kit of supplies. In observance of social distancing guidelines, drivers should pull up, pop their trunk and receive their donation of supplies and food. Recipients are asked not to leave their vehicle while picking up supplies and to keep personal interactions to a minimum. Directions to Matthew 25 Ministries

May 29, Friday

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation | 5-6 p.m. Virtual bourbon tasting featuring Maker’s Mark. Registration and info: Victoria Molin, 513-533-9300 or vmolin@cff.org

Cincinnati Fringe Festival | May 29-June 13. New all-online version of annual celebration of everything performance art: a collection of video-on-demand new performances, “Fringe Flashback” streams of old favorites, new live-via-the-internet experiments, special events, online hangouts, and more. cincyfringe.com

Manifest Gallery | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45206. Opening reception for four new exhibits: 16th Annual Rites of Passage (current and recent undergraduate students), 16th Annual Magnitude Seven (small works), plus Manifest artists-in-residence solo exhibits for Nathaniel Gaefcke and Ron Prigat. Attendance at reception is limited to allow for social distancing. Tickets. Exhibit runs through June 26. (Check for new, limited hours.)

Ron Prigat: “Shell” at Manifest Gallery

Summerfair Cincinnati | (Arts and crafts festival is canceled.) May 29-31, noon-4 p.m. Drive-Thru Summerfair Merchandise Event, featuring t-shirts, posters, tote bags and more. Pre-order. Sales also available carside – credit card only. Contact 2020 exhibitors directly for purchase of their works.

Artist Anne Shannon available Saturday, May 30, noon to 1 p.m. to sign 2020 Summerfair posters.

May 30, Saturday

Sample sign template for Signs of Respect

ART HAGS | Signs of Respect, Art Climb, Cincinnati Art Museum. ART HAGS is a feminist collective of artist friends who care about making space to nurture creative growth. They plan to activate the CAM’s new staircase with artistic signs created by people from 50 Cincinnati neighborhoods, plus others who wish to contribute. hagsmakeart.com

Linton Chamber Music | 8 p.m. Live YouTube performance by Linton series directors Jaime Laredo, violin, and Sharon Robinson, cello. Selections include music by Handel/Halvorsen, Mozart, Schulhoff and a tango composed for the duo by Andy Stein.

Sharon Robinson and Jaime Laredo

(photo by Christian Steiner)

May 31, Sunday

Grant Us Hope | May 31-June 7. Grow Hope 2020 Virtual Silent Auction.

Bid on city-themed gift baskets – including “Get out of Quarantine” and “Going Away to College” – featuring many local restaurants.

June 1, Monday

American Lung Association | June 1-30. Lung Force Virtual Run/Walk. Run or walk one mile, a 5K, 10K or half marathon. All at once or spread across the month. Registration fee: $25. Amy.Ullman@Lung.org or lungforcewalk.org/cincinnati

Kathrine Nero hosts C2C’s live streaming game show.

Crayons to Computers | June 1-5. Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Auction, raffles and videos throughout the week. Live streaming game show: 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, moderated by Kathrine Nero. Info: crayons2computers.org/events-2. Event website available June 1: crayons2computers.provirtualevent.com