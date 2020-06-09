The return of volunteering…

Matthew 25: Ministries welcoming back volunteers with safety and social distancing guidelines

Matthew 25: Ministries announced this week Phase 1 of re-opening their facility to volunteers. This is to be a multi-phased process, beginning with very limited hours and capacity and slowly expanding over the coming months. M25M has made multiple updates to their facility and their volunteer process to ensure a safe environment for everyone at their building.

Phase 1 will begin with individuals and families. Interested volunteers should visit Matthew 25’s volunteer page for hours and guidelines. Shifts will be filled on a first-come/first-served basis.

Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need. Each year, M25M impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world.

Current information on M25M’s distribution activities

A Child’s Hope International needs volunteers

A Child’s Hope International is committed to doubling its production in 2020 in order to reach an unprecedented number of children at risk for severe hunger and starvation due to the impact of COVID-19. To double production with fewer volunteers (#socialdistancing), they are offering an increased number of hands-on opportunities.

Volunteers Needed for the Following Upcoming Events:

June 11 & 18: #TogetherThursday

June 13 & 27: Saturday

Register

For other opportunities to share your expertise, experience or time, contact Cincinnati Cares.