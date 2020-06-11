New leadership at Center for Addiction Treatment

Following an extensive local and national search, Center for Addiction Treatment’s board of directors has named Chellie McLellan as the organization’s next CEO. McLellan was most recently founder and CEO of Healthy Homes Block by Block, an organization working to transform neighborhood-based services for families living in Price Hill. She began her full-time role as CAT’s new CEO this week.



“Chellie (pronounced “CHE-lee”) is a consummate professional with an extensive background in nonprofit management and fundraising. She understands the recovery and addiction treatment field and will focus on the measurable success of our work,” said Steven P. Goodin, president of the Center for Addiction Treatment board, and a partner at Graydon Head & Ritchey LLP. “The CAT board of trustees is proud to have her lead our team into the future,” he added.

New CAT CEO Chellie McLellan

“CAT is a cornerstone in recovery services for our community, one that will continue to grow and serve through outreach and innovation in health and wellbeing service delivery,” said McLellan. “I am honored to lead an organization with 50 years of service in our community of saving lives and rebuilding families,” she said.



Prior to her work with Healthy Homes Block by Block, McLellan was a program director at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she helped improve and transform the delivery of health care through neighborhood coalition building. She also held positions at Santa Maria Community Services and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

“We’re at a crossroads of community crises with the opioid drug epidemic, the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racial inequities that have caused necessary reflection on everything we do,” said McLellan. “I’m ready and excited to work with the CAT Board and staff to rise to the occasion,” she said.

catsober.org