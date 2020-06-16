This week’s virtual and in-person events | June 17-June 23

A digest of opportunities in the week ahead – to see, hear or stream, all while socially distancing, of course …

June 17, Wednesday

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 6:30 p.m. Live streaming. NKY History Hour. Jason French, BCM’s curator of collections, leads a seven-decade journey through Northern Kentucky’s past. Register for Zoom session.

Talbert House | June 15-21. Fatherhood Week. The Talbert House Fatherhood Project assists men in their efforts to be responsible, committed and nurturing fathers. This week-long virtual celebration of fathers, includes fun, interactive and educational activities for fathers and their families. Learn more here.

June 18, Thursday

Gallery 708 | Re-opening. 2643 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. New hours: Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 513-551-8171

gallery-708.com

Over-the-Rhine Museum | Released 6 p.m. Virtual lecture series: “Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine.” Also, June 25, and July 2. Storytellers Barbara Behler, Bonnie Neumeier, and Molly Wellmann share stories of women who have touched Over-the-Rhine and surrounding urban neighborhoods. otrmuseum.org

YWCA Greater Cincinnati | 7 p.m. Local 12. 41st annual Career Women of Achievement. On-air profiles of the eight 2020 Career Women of Achievement award honorees, as well as student scholarship recipients. Local 12’s Sheila Grey will emcee. Event co-chairs are Deborah Hayes, vice president and COO of The Christ Hospital Network, and Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco, M.D. Proceeds benefit the Domestic Violence Shelter Program.

2020 Career Women of Achievement Honorees:

Iris Simpson Bush, president, CEO, Pig Works

Deborah Gentry Davis, VP of Human Resources, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Brandi Nicole Hutchins Elliott, EdD, director, office of ethnic programs and services, University of Cincinnati

Jennifer Loeb Goodin, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati

Roni Luckenbill, CEO, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

Jeanne Rehling-Golliher, president & CEO, Cincinnati Development Fund

Verna L. Williams, dean and Nippert Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Mary Zalla, global president, consumer brands and managing director Cincinnati, Landor

College Hill CURC Hollywood Drive-In Theatre | Sundown. 1538 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. “Madagascar.” Movies nightly, Thursday-Sunday in June, Thursday-Monday in July. Final showing Sept. 7. $20 per car. hollywooddriveintheatre.com

Saturday, June 20

Cincinnati Art Museum | 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Public re-opening. From 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra members, in small ensembles, perform on various landings of new Art Climb, at the corner of Gilbert Avenue and Eden Park Drive. cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Juneteenth Celebration 2020 | Noon-7 p.m. Washington Park. Harold Douglas, also known as DJ HD and Keizayla Fambro serves as hosts to continue the theme of solidarity, peace and healing in light of the protests prompted by the death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers.

Melodic Connections and Ken Anderson Alliance | 6:30-8 p.m. Lot E, Paul Brown Stadium. June Drive-In – a benefit concert. Music by The Roasters, Tracy Walker and Dudley Taft with Walfredo Reyes, Jr. – onstage and broadcast to your car radio. melodicconnections.org/june-drive-in

Huntington’s Disease Society of America – Ohio Valley Chapter | Ohio Valley Virtual Hoop-A-Thon – a free throw basketball event. Pick a team and start sharing your team to friends and family to gather pledges. If you like, participate in team challenge: how many hoops can you shoot in two minutes? Email score to ohiovalley@HDSAvolunteer.org by June 20. ohiovalley.hdsa.org/about/2020-ohio-valley-virtual-hoop-a-thon

Sunday, June 21

People Working Cooperatively | Kickoff: 6 p.m. 4th annual (virtual) Toolbelt Ball. Event throughout the week, culminating in a virtual fundraiser on Saturday, June 27, hosted by WCPO’s Craig McKee & Tanya O’Rourke. Mike and Gail Viox are co-chairs. toolbeltball.provirtualevent.com

Monday, June 22

Mercantile Library | 7-8:30 p.m. Online: “A Conversation with Curtis Sittenfeld.” The author discusses her new book, “Rodham,” with her brother, Cincinnati City Council Member P.G Sittenfeld. Free, but please register.

Tuesday, June 23

Art of the Piano founder Awadagin Pratt

Art of the Piano | 6 p.m. Live-streamed concert by “superstar pianist” yet to be named. Weekly concerts and lectures by both distinguished and emerging artists. Free. artofthepiano.org