Activists and artists send clear BLM message to City Hall

This past Friday, as part of the region’s Juneteenth celebration, a “Black Lives Matter” mural was unveiled on Plum Street in front of Cincinnati City Hall.

Seventeen artists and their assistants participated, each creating one letter of the phrase, plus an exclamation point.

Photo by Tina Gutierrez

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the occasion when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, announcing that all previously enslaved people in Texas had been set free.

Photo courtesy City of Cincinnati

M&M feature photographer Tina Gutierrez captured the artists and assistants in action in the gallery below.

Cincinnati artists and crew who created the mural:

B …

Brandon Hawkins, assisted by Eric Barber, Sharon Smith, Neitra Stroud, Katrice Bruno, Quinn Batiste, Ciara Cruder and CeCe Pedilia

L …

Michael Coppage, assisted by Floyd Grace

A …

Brent Billingsley, assisted by Karl Gasto, Alexa Johnson, Brian Rever and Lisa Youngblood

C …

Lahna Lei, assisted by Raeshawn Weddington, Ashley Weddington and Ratyna Patton

K …

Tamia Saunders, assisted by Olivia Cassinelli

L …

Gee Horton, assisted by Deshawh Irvin

I …

Hannah Jones, assisted by Aubree Diaz, Shalaijah Cason and Jackie Marschall

V …

Vinay Duncan

E …

Latausha Cox, assisted by Ben Jones, Ryan Tinney, Jessica Tongono and Ross Tinney

S …

Kemonte Figgs, assisted by Alexis Ewing and Andre Niles

M …

Adoria Maxberry, assisted by Davia J. Crutchfield, Elise Sampson and Bryan Maxberry

A …

Jue Amman, assisted by Lauren Meacham, Jahsalyn Robinson, Iyana Helton, Arian Burton and Trinity Florence

T …

Kate Tepe, assisted by Liz Miller, Linnea Gartin, Cori Wolff and Shontel Dugar

T …

Asha White, assisted by Courtney Greene

E …

Cedric Michael Cox, assisted by Monique Dunson, Nathaniel Dunson and Amber Valdez

R …

Annie Ruth, assisted by Carla Thomason and Toilynn O’Neal

!

Jonathan Sears, assisted by Michael Everett

Photos by Tina Gutierrez