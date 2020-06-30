Adventure Crew releases free “Outdoors for All Guide”

Adventure Crew, a Cincinnati nonprofit dedicated to connecting city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature, announced its “Outdoors for All Guide,” a free digital and (soon-to-be) print resource for outdoor recreation and green space exploration around Greater Cincinnati.

The guide is designed to help find places to hike, bike and paddle; to learn about the fish of the Ohio River; get tips about how to gear up for your next outdoor adventure, and much more.

Cover image for the print version of the “Outdoors for All Guide”

Adventure Crew provides a new outdoor recreation opportunity every month to nearly 1,000 city teens in 24 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky each year. Adding this guide helps meet the nonprofit’s commitment to making “Outdoors for All” – the belief that everyone should have access to the physical, mental and social benefits of time spent in nature.

“We’re thrilled to provide this complimentary resource to encourage exploration of the peaceful parks, inviting trails and scenic waterways in our region,” said Miriam Wise, Adventure Crew’s associate director. “Particularly now, when more people are seeking solace in nature, we’re excited to help them find new, fun and safe ways to do so.”

Access the digital version of the guide, and look for print copies of the guide at select parks, nature centers and outdoor outfitters around Greater Cincinnati in the coming weeks.

