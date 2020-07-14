Gifts, Grants & Awards… 7/15/2020

Skyline Chili Community Fund to support pre-school development

Kevin McDonnell, president and CEO of Skyline Chili, and his wife Erica have established the Skyline Chili Community Fund with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation through a donation of ownership shares of Skyline Chili valued at $8 million.

Erica and Kevin McDonnell with Ellen Katz of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

The Skyline Chili Community Fund will primarily support initiatives that enhance access to quality pre-school development opportunities for the children of lower-income families.

McDonnell said, “I have been lucky to work for this great company for 30 years. Working with the founders from the Lambrinides family, our franchise owners, and our restaurant operators has taught me so much about the importance of giving back to our communities.”

“This region is so fortunate to have an organization like the Greater Cincinnati Foundation,” he said. “Their community support efforts are unparalleled. This gift of a piece of Skyline ownership is intended to further assist their mission and will give the community a further stake in this great brand.”

Ellen M. Katz, president and CEO of GCF said, “We are excited to partner with the Skyline family to enable them to expand their focus on the systemic need for comprehensive access to quality pre-school opportunities. This is a vital element to ensuring a brighter, more equitable future for all our children.”

People Working Cooperatively awarded $200K from Home Depot Foundation

People Working Cooperatively has received a $200,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation to assist local veterans in need of critical home repairs and accessibility modifications to stay safely in their homes.

“We are grateful to The Home Depot Foundation for their continued support and dedication to the veteran community,” said Chris Owens, vice president of development at PWC. “Like Team Depot, PWC is committed to improving the homes and lives of veterans and their families, and these funds will make a substantial impact in the lives of veterans right here in our community.”

Chris Owens

More than 9,000 veterans over the age of 65 live in poverty in the Tri-State, and nearly 300 veteran households are currently waiting for PWC services. In the last four years, PWC has provided services for over 3,000 households of veterans or their surviving spouses.

Ronald McDonald House earns more than $21K via McDonald’s promotion

Each year, sales from McDonald’s Shamrock Shake help raise funds for the local RMHC Chapter, with 25 cents of each purchase being donated back to RMHC. In fact, the first Ronald McDonald House was built from Shamrock Shake funds.

This past winter, McDonald’s customers across the greater Cincinnati area purchased a total of 85,000 Shamrock Shakes, which generated a total of $21,353 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Cincinnati.

As a continuation of their support, local owners/operators launched their next fundraiser for the RMHC-Cincinnati chapter: Sleeves for Support. Starting today, customers can purchase branded McDonald’s/Coca-Cola Koozies for $5, and proceeds will be donated back to RMHC-Cincinnati.

These koozies are only available for a limited time and while supplies last. Last year, McDonald’s operators throughout Ohio raised more than $103,400 for RMHC’s across the state through this fundraiser.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation presented $10K matching gift for annual fund campaign

Bart Barthelemy, Ph.D., has offered a $10,000 local matching gift to support CFF’s Greater Cincinnati & Dayton chapter. Every new and increased gift in the amount of $1 to $9,999 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000 through December 31, or when the match is complete, whichever comes first.

Donate

Bart Barthelemy

Barthelemy is founder of the Wright Brothers Institute in Dayton, a cutting-edge center for innovation and technology commercialization. WBI provides breakthrough solutions to US Air Force’s most complex initiatives by leveraging resident experts, unique facilities, disruptive innovation processes and extensive networks.

REI Co-op grants Great Parks $5K for accessible canoe/kayak launch

Great Parks has been awarded a $5,000 grant from REI Co-op to support the installation of an accessible canoe/kayak launch on Winton Lake in Winton Woods in 2021. The launch will provide paddlers, including individuals with disabilities, safer and easier access to the lake.

Winton Lake is a popular destination for paddling, offering water sports rentals such as peddle boats and stand up paddleboards, and access for park guests with personal canoes and kayaks. The launch meets requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and will consist of a floating dock equipped with a system that allows an unassisted individual to lower themselves into a canoe or kayak via a bench that slides on a railing system.

Todd Palmeter

“Great Parks installed the same launch at Miami Whitewater Forest in 2016, and it has been very well received by paddlers,” says Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter. “The dock function enables park guests of all abilities to enjoy the lake more easily, safely and independently.”

This project is partially funded by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

DePaul Cristo Rey recognized as Amazon Future Engineer school

DePaul Cristo Rey High School has been selected as an Amazon Future Engineer school. The AFE program is a partnership between Amazon and Edhesive to improve access to computer science education in communities currently underrepresented in the technology field.

When the 2020-21 school year begins in August, DPCR will offer a computer science course for the first time with curriculum, resources and software provided through the AFE program. In addition, DPCR teacher Kevin Walker is receiving professional development funded through this program in preparation for teaching the class. Computer science will be an elective offered to DPCR seniors.

DePaul Cristo Rey has been a one-to-one computer laptop school since its inception in 2011. Every student receives and uses a laptop for learning, communicating, homework, and accessing academic and other resources.

According to Amazon, Bureau of Labor statistics show that in 2020 there will be 1.4 million computer science-related jobs available and only 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs. Amazon and Edhesive are partnering to address this gap by sponsoring teachers and administrators committed to bringing computer science to their school with access to computer science content and support forums for both students and educators new to learning or teaching computer science.

DePaul Cristo Rey, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, offers a nationally recognized, dual-focus education model to students whose families need financial assistance to afford a private, college preparatory program. This education model, not available at any other local high school, partners challenging college preparatory academics with a Corporate Work Study Program. It is one of 37 Catholic high schools in the nationwide Cristo Rey Network®, which serves 13,000 young people.

Just in …

Museum Center awarded Traditional Building magazine’s Palladio Award

According to Traditional Building: “Hard to find of a better fit with the Palladio category “Restoration and Renovation” than the Cincinnati Union Terminal by John G. Waite Associates, Architects, PLLC of Albany and New York City,” with local assistance from GBBN Architects and Turner Construction.

Read the article…