Names in the News … 7/15/2020

The Metropolitan Club

The Metropolitan Club is pleased to announce the selection of Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, as recipient of the 2021 Metropolitan Award.

Candace McGraw has served as CEO of CVG since 2011. She leads a team recognized by SkyTrax as the “World’s Best Airport Serving Less Than 10 million Passengers” and as the “Best Regional Airport in North America” for seven of the last nine years.

Candace McGraw

McGraw serves as immediate past chair of Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA); Airports Council International-World Board; and the National Aeronautic Association. She has also been appointed by the Secretary of the Department of Transportation to serve on two federal advisory boards: NextGen Advisory Committee; and Women in Aviation Advisory Board.

“Candace McGraw is an outstanding recipient of the Metropolitan Award as she has bridged our region through her collaborative professionalism and commitment to a multitude of community efforts,” said Kay Geiger, regional president for PNC Bank, and the 2017 Metropolitan Award recipient. “Her visionary and innovative leadership has benefited not only local organizations but has brought the world to our region. Candace leads with a sense of purpose combined with an enormous heart for impact. Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will be forever changed by Candace’s attention to strengthening our communities, our organizations and ourselves for decades to come.”

McGraw serves on a number of local boards, including Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Chambers of Commerce; Kentucky Chamber of Commerce; Northern Kentucky Tri-ED; Cincinnati Convention and Visitor’s Bureau; and Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance and the Regional Tourism Network. She also serves as a member of Kentucky’s Economic Development Partnership Board. In addition, Candace serves on the Fifth Third Bank Advisory Board.

Cradle to Career Cincinnati (formerly StrivePartnership)

Cradle to Career has named Bruce Wayne Jeffery as its new executive director, as well as VP of community action of the YMCA, the sponsor of Cradle to Career Cincinnati. Jeffery previously served as executive director of the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA of Greater Louisville.

Bruce Wayne Jeffrey

Magnified Giving

Magnified Giving is pleased to announce the addition of four new members to its board of directors:

Adrienne Roach is a member of the board of directors at Keating Meuthing & Klekamp, and she serves as co-practice group leader of the firm’s Private Client Services Group.

Melinda S. Kelly Ed. D. resides in Mason, where she and her husband Mike are owners of Right Path Enterprises and Kelly Financial Planning. Additionally, Melinda is a member of the board of directors of Rotary Club of Cincinnati where she is president-elect.

John DiTullio has been with Fifth Third Bank for over 15 years, where he manages a team of portfolio managers within the Wealth and Asset Management division and is responsible for the Wealth and Asset Management Leadership Program. He and his wife, Lauren, are proud parents to three boys.

Ty Hogan joined Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc. in 2016 as a portfolio manager and was promoted to Private Client Group investment manager in 2019. Hogan serves on the board of directors for Honor Flight Tri-State and Easterseals' Military and Veterans Advisory Committee.