Carnegie putting creatives back to work through community-based programming

COVID-19 has significantly impacted the arts and live performance industry, and in response, The Carnegie is launching a new initiative to flip the script and to safely put creative minds back to work – the Creative Disruption Committee.

The Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino

This committee is a volunteer consortium of artists, educators, business and social service professionals acting as a creative engine and rapid response team to address current struggles within the arts and entertainment industry. It will also provide a new community-based structure for performing arts programming. Instead of planning new projects and then hiring artists, The Carnegie will go to work on ideas brought forward by artists and organizations and support them with its resources and staff.

Although the administrative committee is made up of volunteers, the projects created by The Carnegie CDC will specifically aim to create paid roles for local artists and performers. The Carnegie will devote 75% of profits from The Carnegie CDC-related programming to the artists and organizations collaborating on the projects. Membership in The Carnegie CDC is open to anyone in need of creative community or interested in supporting art-making during the pandemic. The committee seeks to promote and create art that is inclusive of and/or created by artists from underrepresented communities.

Here is a special video message from Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino (including a Hamilton inspired “We’ll Be Back” tune).

“We’re all missing the buzz before the the curtain rises and the thrill of the applause. There is just nothing like live performance. Unfortunately, we can’t safely enjoy these moments in a traditional setting right now, which is why we launched The Carnegie CDC – to assist all those who have dedicated themselves to this industry,” said Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino. “Our new stages will be the world around us – front porches and parks, city streets and bridges, public squares and personal backyards. And through all of this, we’ll bring a commitment to live theater experiences in a socially distant world.”

In addition to exploring opportunities for safe, socially distant live experiences, The CDC will develop companion digital components for these experiences – all of which equates to the most massive community engagement undertaking in The Carnegie’s history.

Current projects on CDC’s working list include:

Development of theatrical, audio-based walking tours

Creation of an emotion-based curriculum to utilizing acting techniques to develop empathy

A fall performance at Pyramid Hill staged in small sections with pre-recorded music

A Halloween haunted theater walk-thru experience

A social issues performance series focused on topics in today’s headlines and offering educational and discussion components

Improv show performances at group homes for people with disabilities and living in retirement communities

CCDC Membership

Maggie Perrino, Committee Director

Committee Chairs

Ria Villaver Collins, Artist/Volunteer Coordinator

Shauna Nelson, Carnegie @ Homes Stage Manager

Kelcey Steele, Keeper of the Pandemic

Committee Members

Clarity Amrein

Thomas Hart Boeing

Jules Breslin

Robert Breslin IV

Chris Logan Carter

Carissa Gandenberger

Tyler Gau

Justin Glaser

Hannah Gregory

Claire Hingsbergen

Jennifer Howd

Royce Louden

Kaitlin McCulloch

Sean Mette

Ashley O. Morton

Stix Newman

Farley Norman

Genevieve Perrino

Sarah Perrino Priestle

Caleb Redslob

Sharisse Vernelle Santos

Maddie Sensenstein

Spenser Smith

Cassidy Steele

Cian Steele

Jessica Steuver

Doug Stock

Elizabeth L. Taylor

Kyle Taylor

Sarah Willis

thecarnegiecdc.com or mperrino@thecarnegie.com