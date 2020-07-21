Last call for Girl Scout Cookies in 2020

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is hosting Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause – a last chance cookie sales event on Saturday, July 25 at four locations throughout Kentucky: Lexington, Erlanger, London and Ashland. Due to COVID-19, this year’s cookie sales were greatly impacted, resulting in a significant surplus of cookies. But after Saturday, Girl Scout Cookies will no longer be available until January.

The Cookies for a Cause event will also include special drawings, door prizes, unique recipe ideas and the chance to win a free cookie supply for a year.

Cookies are available at $4 per box – cash and credit cards accepted. To make the deal even sweeter, customers will receive one free box of cookies for every five boxes purchased or for every $20 spent. In addition, for every box purchased, GSKWR will match that with a box donated to senior living facilities throughout Kentucky.

Precautions will be taken to prioritize the health and safety of those in attendance. Staff working the event will be wearing masks and gloves. The Girl Scouts request that customers wear masks and maintain proper social distance.

Cookies for a Cause

Saturday, July 25, 1-6 p.m.

GSKWR Erlanger Office Parking Lot

495 Erlanger Road, Suite 102

Erlanger, KY 41018

Other Kentucky locations:

Lexington: ­

Fayette Mall Center Court, 3401 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503

Ashland

GSKWR Ashland Office – Price Building, 207 16th St., Ashland, KY 41101

London

GSKWR London Office, 42 Waco Drive, London, KY 40741