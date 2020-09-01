Save America’s Treasures grant boosts Taft Museum’s future

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the National Parks Service has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Taft Museum of Art. Funding has been awarded through the Save America’s Treasures grant program. The National Park Service has partnered with the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Humanities to award these matching grants to better support the preservation of nationally significant historic properties and collections.

“This grant ensures that the Taft Museum of Art will remain accessible to all for generations to come,” said Senator Brown. “This investment will help protect this historic building and important cultural treasure in Cincinnati.”

Since its establishment in 1998, the Federal Save America’s Treasures has provided $323 million to more than 1,200 projects to preserve and conserve nationally significant collections, artifacts, structures and sites. Additionally, these grants have supported more than 16,000 local jobs. In 2019, Congress appropriated funding for Save America’s Treasures from the Historic Preservation Fund.

