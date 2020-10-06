Events to feed your soul: Oct. 7-13

Oct. 7, Wednesday

Biblical art by Archie Rand at The Skirball

Skirball Museum, Re-opening | Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion | 3101 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: HUC museum re-opens for first time since the pandemic with highlights from the collection on floors one through three, and an art exhibit on the fourth floor: Archie Rand: “Sixty Paintings from the Bible” runs through Jan. 31.

huc.edu/research/museums/skirball-museum-cincinnati

Oct. 8, Thursday

Kevin Jerome Everson (photo: Annette Hornischer)

Nicole Fleetwood

Contemporary Arts Center, “Shifter: Waiting” Session II | 5:30 p.m. Virtual. 44 E. Sixth St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: In this hour-long session, Kevin Jerome Everson will discuss his cinematic work exploring the temporality of incarceration. Nicole Fleetwood will address her scholarly and curatorial work on the US prison system’s impact on Black lives and artwork that emerges from and reflects on it. This Zoom event is free and open to the public. RSVP required to receive link.

RSVP

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Light the Night | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: 7 p.m. Welcome & festival experiences, 7:15 p.m. Light The Night’s ceremony, 7:30 p.m. Walk & Raise Your Lantern, 7:40 p.m. social celebration & Light The Night’s fireworks. Event night experience guide

lightthenight.org/events/cincinnati-n-ky

Oct. 9, Friday

Madison Cawein: “Orchid Fountain”

Caza Sikes, A Virtual Exhibition | Virtual. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: Solo exhibition by Louisville, Kentucky native and photo-realist painter and photographer, Madison Cawein. Select examples hang in the gallery for visitors to view in person. Through Nov. 9.

View the exhibit

Emcee Courtis Fuller

Episcopal Retirement Services, Annual Gala | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Master of Ceremonies, WLWT’s Courtis Fuller. Streaming live from Hilton Netherland Hotel, live jazz entertainment, silent auction, celebration of heroism, sneak peek at the historic Manse Affordable Living project.

episcopalretirement.com/corporate/donate/gala

Heritage Village Museum, Haunted Village | 6-10 p.m. 11450 Lebanon Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45241. 513-563-9484. DETAILS: Haunted Village offers a family-friendly, slight-fright Halloween event – ghosts, witches, pirates, a mortician, a fortune teller, and a cursed archaeologist. Enjoy balloon art, treat bags, and more! Continues Oct. 10, 16-17 and 23-24.

heritagevillagecincinnati.org

Karen Wellington Foundation, Annual “Karen’s Gifts” FUNdraiser Bash | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Raise funds for women and families living with breast cancer to send them on special vacations, relaxing spa days, dinners out, concerts and other fun activities.

karenwellingtonfoundation.org/kg.html

Stepping Stones, Annual Sporting Clays Tournament | 1 p.m. Sycamore Pheasant Club, 6254 Lower Lewis Rd., Loveland, OH. DETAILS: Clay shoot featuring 30 stations plus select games. Dinner follows and winners announced. Tickets: $375 singles; $1500 foursome.

CincySportingClays.org

Oct. 10, Saturday

Spring Starr Pillow and Heather Hale

The Carnegie, Spooky Tiny Concert | 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: Halloween-themed and socially distant concert, with Broadway hits from shows like Pippin, and spooky songs, like The Monster Mash, sung by two veterans of The Carnegie stage.

thecarnegie.com

Steve McQueen

Ed. 4/15, Silver Gelatin Print 20″ x 14″ Framed: 28.5″ x 21″

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art, “In the Lime Light” | 5729 Dragon Way, Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: Exhibition of photographs, in conjunction with FotoFocus, captures the fame and celebrity throughout Hollywood’s golden age of the 1960’s and 70’s. Runs through Nov. 14.

eiselefineart.com

Habitat for Humanity, Rock the Block | 8 a.m.-4 p.m. DETAILS: Takes place in eight neighborhoods (Bond Hill, Lockland, Lincoln Heights, Fairfield Township, Northern Kentucky, Price Hill, Evanston, and West College Hill) with small groups to allow for safe social distancing. Vacant lot clean-up, playground renovation, painting and planting along trails, and several other community beautification projects. Virtual kick-off event, 8 a.m., on Facebook.

habitatcincinnati.org/what-we-do/rock-the-block.html

Memorial Hall, Longworth-Anderson Series | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: LAS Underground Facebook Live premiere streamed from Cream & Sugar Coffeehouse featuring new trio comprised of Dan Karlsberg (piano), Julia Higgins (bass) and Angie Coyle (saxophone).

memorialhallotr.com

OTR International Film Festival, Film Fest Drive-In | 8:30 p.m. Parking lot, 302 W. 4th St., Covington. DETAILS: “The Fits,” is a psychological portrait of 11-year-old Toni, a tomboy assimilating to a tight-knit dance team in Cincinnati’s West End. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival and was later a hit at the Sundance Film Festival.

otrfilmfest.org

Wave Pool Gallery | Noon-4 p.m. Camp Washington. DETAILS: Neighborhood-wide open house includes chances to meet with artists in their studios, access to oft-hidden makers spaces, and demonstrations by Camp Washington manufacturers. Two vans will circulate the art route throughout the event so that the public can hop on and off. Routes begin at noon at the American Sign Museum.

wavepoolgallery.org

Oct. 11, Sunday

CCM grad and Metropolitan Opera soprano Nicole Heaston

Cincinnati Song Initiative, A World of Song | 4 p.m. Virtual. Season opener, “For the Dream Unfinished,” a collection of dynamic young Black voices sharing music by Black composers. Two events serve as appetizers to the performance:

Oct. 8, 5:30 p.m. Composers & Cocktails: Richard Thompson, online conversation and libation training

Oct. 10, 11 a.m. Coffee Convos: “For the Dream Unfinished” roundtable

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

Santa Maria Community Services, Health Fair | 1-4 p.m. Price Hill Recreation Center, 959 Hawthorne Ave. DETAILS: Drive-through event includes food and personal protective equipment distribution, free COVID-19 testing for adult,s and free flu shots for adults and children. St. Elizabeth van will be performing free mammograms from noon to 3 p.m. by appointment only (call 513-557-7249 for English/Spanish).

santamaria-cincy.org

Second Sunday on Main | Noon-5 p.m. Throughout Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Sidewalk sale and eclectic street festival organized by OTR Chamber of Commerce.

secondsundayonmain.org

Oct. 12, Monday

Thomas More University, Writer’s Table | 12:15-1:05 p.m Zoom. DETAILS: “Salad Are Us.” Guests are invited to cultivate a creative connection between themselves and their choice of vegetable. Curious? Request Zoom link: CreativeWritingVision@thomasmore.edu

thomasmore.edu

Oct. 13, Tuesday

Nancy Grayson

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council, Unstoppable Women Series | 4:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Lecture series featuring trailblazing women presents Nancy Grayson, president, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky.

Register