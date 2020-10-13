$130K PNC grant to help 4C support child care providers

4C for Children has received a $130,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to support its COVID-19 relief efforts in the community. The funds will provide coaching, free training and direct financial support to Southwest Ohio child care providers.

The grant to 4C for its Children Child Care Restart Campaign will help child care programs get the resources they need to operate their businesses and provide care to children during the pandemic. These businesses face financial challenges because of new state requirements that help keep children safe during the pandemic.

“Our local child care programs, similar to programs across the country, are at great risk of closure due to the financial strains of the pandemic,” said Vanessa Freytag, president and CEO of 4C for Children. “However, we are fortunate to have a committed business community and private philanthropy working to change the outcome locally, and PNC is a leader among them.”

Vanessa Freytag

Kay Geiger

Child care programs bring a vital service to many children and families in our community, including more than 18,000 children from low-income families. “It is critical, particularly in this moment, that PNC works to support the health and well-being of our families and their children,” said Kay Geiger, PNC regional president for Cincinnati.

The local programs that received direct financial support from the grant serve nearly 5,000 children from low-income families. These families often need non-traditional hours for care during evenings, overnight and on weekends.

