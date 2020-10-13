Baldwin music school relocates, opens for in-person classes

The Baldwin Music Education Center will open at its new location, All Saints Episcopal Church in Pleasant Ridge, on Nov. 2.

While the center has been closed for in-person classes because of the pandemic, its piano classes continued online, in addition to video classes for preschool students. With the new opening, the center is looking to offer safe in-person study options for music students ages 6 months to 4 years.

All Saints Episcopal Church

Baldwin Music Education has been active in Greater Cincinnati arts for 60 years. Its pioneering Preschool Music Program offers specially designed group music classes for ages 6 months to 4 years and innovative Group Piano Classes for ages 5 years up. All classes are taught by professionally trained group music specialists.

The center offers many class options and access to all families through tuition assistance. Classes run 6 days a week throughout the year, and classes are always open until filled.

All Saints is located at 6301 Parkman Place. Information on tuition and schedules is available online.