JDRF bashes fundraising record with virtual Bourbon & BowTie

JDRF Southern & Central Ohio recently hosted its 7th annual Bourbon & BowTie Bash event, but this time with a different approach.
This event typically sells out at around 2,000 tickets for a night at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The approach this year was to pivot to an “at home” concept in order to be safe and responsible in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event sold out weeks in advance with 450 tickets purchased. Ticket purchasers hosted small gatherings at their homes with immediate family and friends. In total, the event raised nearly $200,000 and set a new net fundraising record for the local JDRF chapter.