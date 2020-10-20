JDRF bashes fundraising record with virtual Bourbon & BowTie

JDRF Southern & Central Ohio recently hosted its 7th annual Bourbon & BowTie Bash event, but this time with a different approach.

This event typically sells out at around 2,000 tickets for a night at the Duke Energy Convention Center. The approach this year was to pivot to an “at home” concept in order to be safe and responsible in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event sold out weeks in advance with 450 tickets purchased. Ticket purchasers hosted small gatherings at their homes with immediate family and friends. In total, the event raised nearly $200,000 and set a new net fundraising record for the local JDRF chapter.

A guest wears his Uncle Nearest face mask from his swag bag.

David Quandt displayed all the bourbon tastings at his party.

Jennifer Dressler and her guest tuned in for the live announcement of winners from JDRF Executive Director Melissa Newman.

Lily, Sierra and Alice O’Bryan hosted a sister family get together in honor of Lily and Alice, both of whom have T1D.

Sean and Robin Lee celebrated with friends.

Sean Lee and friends changed into their Jim Beam tank tops, provided in the swag bag.

The Glass family hosted their event with Halloween Costumes.

The Hughes family gathered in celebration of Jack, age 93, who lives with T1D.

The Lynch and Koesterman families joined together to celebrate for their children who live with T1D.

The Mustian family used their bourbon box crate as a display at their party.

The Weber kids enjoyed the kids meal option from Jeff Thomas Catering.