Carnegie wishes you a ‘Merry Say What Now?!’ this year

The Carnegie Creative Disruption Committee has announced “Merry Say What Now?!,” a mad-lib style holiday show that features your choice of winter story, where the actors come to you.

Two performers act out all the parts of your favorite holiday and winter stories. This holiday program is intended for children, socially distant neighborhood parties, and family gatherings. Patrons may choose from 6 different performance experiences: “The Nutcracker,” “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “The Snow Queen,” “The Elves and the Shoemaker,” “Rudolf,” or “The Gingerbread Man.”

Maggie Perrino

“There’s no doubt this holiday season will look different than in years past. This innovative program model invites families to gather, bundle up with cocoa in their front lawn or neighborhood cul-de-sac and we’ll bring some festive holiday cheer at a safe social distance,” said Maggie Perrino, theatre director for The Carnegie. “Additionally, proceeds from performances go directly to the performers and production teams who are navigating a series of traditional holiday theatre cancellations.”

Actors will arrive masked and will maintain at least 10 feet of space from audience members throughout performances.

MERRY SAY WHAT NOW?! production team:

Script adaptations by Ria Villaver Collins, Cassidy Steele, Maggie Perrino, Caleb Redslob and Thomas Boeing

Directed by Ria Villaver Collins.

Produced by Maggie Perrino.

Performance bookings begin on November 27 and may be scheduled through January 31. Each performance is $150 and runs 45 minutes.

www.thecarnegie.com/production