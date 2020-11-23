Art Museum, Ballet cancel in-person offerings as coronavirus surges

The recent resurgence of Covid-19 has forced many institutions to scale back their plans to reopen, including some major Cincinnati cultural organizations:

The Cincinnati Art Museum has suspended in-building visitation for a “community health break” through Dec. 14. The museum’s digital offerings and outdoor features will allow people to stay engaged with the museum, officials said. “Community wellness, in all of its dimensions, is our guiding force,” said Director Cameron Kitchin. “We consider it a responsibility to help support our community’s response to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Art Climb, the new civic and art space on the museum grounds, will remain available to the public all day, every day. Three outdoor artworks were recently added. In addition, thousands of works from the museum’s permanent collection can be viewed on CAM’s website and through Google Arts & Culture.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

The Art Climb at Cincinnati Art Museum

Focusing on the health and safety of dancers, staff, students and patrons, Cincinnati Ballet has canceled in-person performances of its popular holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker,” transforming it into a digital experience. People can view the production online from their own homes; details on “The Nutcracker at Home” will be available on the ballet website.

The ballet continues to plan the remainder of its 2020-21 season with live, in-person productions enhanced by digital offerings.

cballet.org

Cincinnati Ballet’s The Nutcracker

And just in, the Weston Art Gallery at the Aronoff Center will close temporarily beginning today, Nov. 24. Exhibits planned to open Dec. 5 will be scheduled at a later, to-be-determined date.

cincinnatiarts.org/weston-art-gallery