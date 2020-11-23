Joseph-Beth holds book drive to benefit Withrow students

Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Rookwood, partnering with neighboring Withrow University High School for the 2020-21 school year to help encourage reading, is holding a book drive through Dec. 6 for Withrow students.

The CPS school has provided reading lists for their 7th and 8th grade students. The lists are posted at Joseph-Beth in Rookwood, where customers can purchase books for students. The store will then deliver the books to the school to be distributed to students before their winter break.

“Being part of the community and encouraging literacy and reading is at the heart of everything we do,” said Adam Miller, Joseph-Beth president and CEO. Literacy helps strengthen the brain, increase empathy, reduce stress and build self-esteem, store officials say. “One of the best ways to encourage and get better at reading is access and practice, meaning to get more books into the hands of kids. And we think we can help with that,” Miller said.

Customers can select their own choices to contribute to students as well as books on the school’s reading lists.

Withrow University High School