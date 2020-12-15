Cincinnati Art Museum reopens for ‘special engagement days’

The Cincinnati Art Museum will reopen for “special engagement days” on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19 and 20, and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 26 and 27. Hours will be 11 a.m.–5 p.m. each day. Members will have special access noon-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 and on Member Mornings 10-11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“The Cobbler’s Apprentice,” Frank Duveneck, 1877, oil on canvas, on exhibit at Cincinnati Art Museum

During this time, the museum’s exhibition ticket revenue will be donated to support ArtsWave’s 2021 Regional Artist Relief Fund to make grants available for artists throughout Greater Cincinnati.

Limited hourly capacity has been further reduced and advanced online registration is required. The museum will continue requiring masks covering noses and mouths, with six feet of social distance between visitors. Increased cleaning and use of hospital-grade air filtration allow the museum to operate safely. The museum asks that all patrons limit their visit to two hours and visit only with members of their own household.

In addition to the museum’s 73 permanent collection galleries open to visitors, its current special exhibitions include: Frank Duveneck: American Master; Anila Quayyum Agha: All the Flowers Are for Me; Black & Brown Faces; Women Breaking Boundaries, version 2.0.

Visitors can enjoy the museum’s new front parking lot and arrival court, as well as the new electric vehicle charging stations. The Cincinnati Art Museum’s outdoor public space, Art Climb, is open daily and does not require tickets. This month, the lights on the Art Climb glow every evening and night in new colors to celebrate the season.

For those who cannot visit, thousands of works of art from the museum’s permanent collection can be viewed online on CAM’s website and through Google Arts & Culture.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org