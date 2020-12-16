CCM’s star-studded Moveable Feast makes virtual debut for 2021

Enjoy the artistry of CCM students and prominent alumni — all from the comfort of your own home.

Cincinnati’s premier arts fundraiser gets a virtual makeover when UC’s College-Conservatory of Music presents Moveable Feast online on Jan. 22, 2021. Join us as we travel around the country to see firsthand how CCM sets the bar in the arts world.

Audiences from coast to coast can experience CCM’s student and alumni stars in a variety of online performances. Enjoy music from CCM’s Jazz Ensemble, Wind Symphony and Philharmonia and performances from the college’s Musical Theatre, Acting, Dance and Piano programs. Alumni guest artists include stars from popular titles of the stage and screen like “Hamilton,” “Frozen,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and more.

The full lineup of alumni guests and program information will be announced in January.

Host and Sponsor packages available now!

General Admission tickets on sale Jan. 8, 2021

Questions?

Please contact CCM Assistant Director of Development Libby Coletta:

513-556-2100 or olivia.coletta@uc.edu

