Taft and CAC set for limited re-opening

With “hope on the horizon,” and following the state of Ohio’s management of COVID-19 cases and mitigation measures, the Taft Museum of Art will return to significantly reduced operations and re-open to the public beginning Jan. 15, followed by the Contemporary Arts Center on Feb. 3 (Editor: This date has been pushed back from Jan. 20.)

Both museums will continue their commitment to community wellness by following the health and safety requirements of the Ohio Department of Health’s Responsible RestartOhio’s guidelines and exceeding them by:

Requiring contactless advance, timed-entry tickets that must be reserved online.

Requiring touchless temperature checks for both staff and guests.

Continuing to use the additional days each institution is closed to the public for further deep-cleaning and sanitization

Offering a blend of virtual offerings and benefits to our community of visitors and members who prefer to experience downtown’s cultural institutions remotely.

By taking every precaution and by paying close attention to the changing nature of COVID-19, both the Taft Museum of Art and the Contemporary Arts Center are committed to creating a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone that walks through their doors.

