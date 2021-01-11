Mercy plans new Mason hospital

Mercy Health – Cincinnati announces plans for a $156 million, 60-bed hospital and medical office complex to be built in Mason. The 30-acre site is located along the I-71 Innovation Corridor at the Kings Mills exit.

Mercy Health will break ground on the 156,900 square foot facility in the third quarter of 2021 and anticipates bringing 220 new jobs to Mason in 2024, with eventual growth to 275. Construction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2023.

Mercy Health – Cincinnati President Dave Fikse

“Our leadership team identified an opportunity for serving unmet inpatient needs in Warren County, while developing a strong partnership with the City of Mason,” said Mercy Health – Cincinnati President Dave Fikse. “This investment aligns with our mission to promote accessible, community health and well-being.”

The new 156,900 square foot hospital – the first new hospital construction in Cincinnati since Mercy Health built West Hospital in 2014 – will focus on providing emergency care and general and orthopedic surgery, and offers opportunity for future campus expansion. The complex will include:

Emergency department

Level II cath lab

60 beds

Four operating rooms

Two procedure suites

Medical office building offering cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology, and vascular services

“We’re very excited to welcome one of the largest health systems in the country and in the region, Mercy Health, to the City of Mason. It’s a great complement to our I-71 Innovation Corridor. City Council’s priority is to foster a culture of wellness for our residents and this development aligns with that commitment,” said City of Mason Mayor Kathy Grossmann.

Mason City Council approved on Monday an economic participation agreement and incentive package that includes a $600,000 forgivable loan and waiver of expedited permit fees, as well as a mutual commitment to explore a collaboration around bio innovation.

“Our strategies have much in common. We are energized by the large emphasis that Bon Secours Mercy Health places on research, innovation, and engagement with early-stage companies. Mason economic development has an ongoing track record of facilitating and adopting innovation through this model to grow the Mason BioHub. We are looking forward to having Mercy here as a partner,” said Michele Blair, director of economic development for the City of Mason.

Project architect is GBBN, and Danis is the construction firm.