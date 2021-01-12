CAVA offering free training as part of membership

If you are looking to acquire volunteer management knowledge, networking or other pertinent resources, you might consider a membership in the Cincinnati Association of Volunteers Administrators.

This past year, many organizations faced budget and staff cuts, so for 2021 only, CAVA is offering its annual professional development seminar at no charge as part of its annual membership fee.

Mindy Muller

Essentials of Volunteer Management, this year led by Mindy Muller of Community Development Professionals, typically costs $250 to attend, but will be offered free with a CAVA membership. Members also have free access to two webinars discussing leadership and fundraising, each valued at $30:

Visionary Leadership: Moving Your Team Forward

Fundraising 101: Raising Funds Effectively

Register for 2021 CAVA membership:

Individual: $60

Group membership (three or more members): $150

Full-time student/AmeriCorps/retiree: $30

Sign up for Essentials of Volunteer Management: Feb. 24 & 25, 8:30 a.m.-noon, with optional session each afternoon

Questions about training?

Questions about membership?