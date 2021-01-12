Culture FIX: Jan. 13-19

A pivotal week ahead, including extended celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. How will you choose to honor his memory?
Jan. 13, Wednesday
Behringer-Crawford Museum | Virtual
- 6:30 p.m. NKY History Hour: “Forbidden Fruit: The Story Behind the Fiery Beverly Hills Supper Club Inferno.” Author Peter Bronson will discuss his book and his theory that the fatal 1977 fire was also mob- related arson.
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | Virtual
- 2 p.m. Human Trafficking: Who’s at Risk? A conversation on the intersection of human trafficking, race, gender and class. Featuring Dr. Earl Lewis, former director of the Center for Afro-American & African Studies and former president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, who is currently founding director of the Center for Social Solutions at the University of Michigan. Joining Dr. Lewis will be Ra’Shya Green, a former trial lawyer currently teaching Race and American Law at the University of Toledo College of Law who works as staff attorney for the Center for Advocating Opportunity.
Jan. 14, Thursday
The Response Project | Virtual
- 7:30 p.m. Second in a series of new films exploring music and mindfulness in historic Cincinnati buildings; this week, The Kauffman Brewing Tunnels. A response to Pauline Oliveros’ “Sonic Meditations,” featuring Cristian Ganicenco, trombone, and Chris Olka, tuba, in Baroque music by Marin Marais.
Jan. 15, Friday
- Jan. 15-17. Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, “Martin’s Dream”: Created and performed by Deondra Kamau Means, this one-man show explores the real person behind the pictures, a funny, intelligent, passionate man whose faith, family and education made him one of the most revered people in our nation’s history.
Jan. 16, Saturday
Caffe Vivace | 975 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206
- 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. JD Allen Quartet: JD Allen / tenor saxophone, Josh Strange / vibraphone, Justin Dawson / bass, and Charlie Schefft / drums
Jan. 17, Sunday
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | Virtual
- 3 p.m. King Legacy Youth Summit Opportunity for youth to come together to be inspired and motivated by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Young leaders from high school to university level host conversations about the current state of America, how youth see themselves in this country and what they’re doing to create change.
Urban Appalachian Literary Salon Series | Virtual
- 1-3 p.m. Ringin’ In an Appalachian New Year. Bluegrass and old-time music performances from local musicians and storytelling by event emcee, Omope Carter Daboiku, on our “main stage.” Option of entering a “breakout room” where attendees can swap recipes, create a word quilt, and/or share a story or poem.
- 2:30 p.m. Pianist, vocalist, composer Oleg Akkuratov, live-streamed from Moscow. This famed, award-winning musical prodigy was born with amaurosis – complete blindness. At just four, he began learning piano by ear, training his skills as an improvisor from an early age. In 2018 as the second-prize winner of the 7th Annual Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition and also in the Russian version of The Voice (above).
Jan. 18, Monday / Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Looking for a way to give back on this day of remembrance? The Freestore Foodbank needs you.
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center | Virtual.
- 9 a.m. King Legacy Celebration: Justice Moving Forward. Emcee Courtis Fuller, keynote by DeMarco Morgan. Performances by operatic baritone Reginald Smith, Jr., Cincinnati Black Theatre Company and Walnut Hills H.S. student Zoe Cummings.
Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838
- 7 p.m. Jazz at The Memo: Nine Decades and Counting: Ohio Heritage Fellow and Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame inductee Philip Paul and his current trio – pianist Tom Schneider and bassist Matt Holt – present an evening of jazz, blues, bossa-nova, and American Songbook standards.
Public Library | 800 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-369-6900
- Jan. 18-22. Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati: “Martin’s Dream” (See Jan. 15, The Barn)
Jan. 19, Tuesday
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council | Virtual
- 4:30 p.m. Unstoppable Women Series: Wendy Vonderhaar, CEO of ad agency Intrinzic, Inc.
Greater Cincinnati Foundation | Virtual
- 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing. Continuing efforts to advance justice, equity, diversity and inclusion, the virtual even includes conversations and interactive experiences with nationally-recognized diversity experts, local social justice advocates, public health experts, artists and activists. Attend any of all of the sessions.
Northern Kentucky University | Virtual
- 6 p.m. Six@Six Series: Eric R. Jackson: “Let Freedom Ring for Everyone, The Diversity of Our Nation”