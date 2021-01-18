Alzheimer’s Association a million times grateful for Walk support

Through the generosity of the community, the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati raised more than $1 million to benefit families in the region through the Cincinnati Tri-State Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

This support will help the Alzheimer’s Association assist thousands of families impacted by this fatal brain disease – the sixth leading killer in the United States and the only disease among the top ten that has no cure.

“This achievement is a testament to the generosity of the Greater Cincinnati community and the momentum behind ending this terrible disease while caring for those battling it,” said Bob McEwan, event chair.

Walk chair Bob McEwan

The 2020 Cincinnati Walk ranked fourth among more than 600 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the country. This is the fifth year in a row the local community has reached the $1 million milestone. Nearly 1,600 people participated.

The effort was particularly significant because of the economic impact of the pandemic. “Our Walk was the only fundraiser we were able to hold last year due to COVID restrictions. Its success has allowed us to continue to offer programs 24/7 to those who need us, and those we serve have never needed us more, since the pandemic has affected those with dementia and their caregivers in profound ways due to isolation and compromised health,” said Paula Kollstedt, executive director of the Greater Cincinnati chapter.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. In the 37 counties the Greater Cincinnati Chapter serves in Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana, approximately 55,000 people live with Alzheimer’s, supported by 150,000 caregivers.

The association’s 24/7 helpline is available for around-the-clock care:

800-272-3900

Registration is open for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s:

Sept. 18 for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties

Oct. 2 for Cincinnati