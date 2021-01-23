Nominees sought for Jefferson Award honoring volunteers

Thinking back on this tumultuous past year, have you experienced an extraordinary example of selflessness by someone in the community?

If so, here’s a chance to show your appreciation: Nominate that person for the Jefferson Award for Public Service.

The award is from the Rotary Club of Cincinnati and the American Institute of Public Service. The winner goes to Washington, D.C., in June to represent the region for the national award. The local winner has won the national honor eight times.

Last year’s Jefferson Award honoree Craig Young

(Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

Bob Herzog of Local 12 will present this year’s Jefferson Award at the weekly Rotary lunch meeting – Thursday, March 25, in the Hilton Netherland Hall of Mirrors.

Rotary honored software entrepreneur Craig Young last February as Cincinnati’s winner. He is founder and director of Inspiring Service, which operates locally as Cincinnati Cares. Young was cited for his philanthropy, volunteerism, and creating innovative solutions to empower regional organizations.

Deadline is Friday, Feb. 12. ​

cincinnati.com/jeffersonawards