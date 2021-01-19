Culture FIX: Jan. 20-26, 2021

Fresh beginnings today during what is typically the most dormant week of the year. Still plenty to distract you, however. Check it out…

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Paul L. Whalen

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Presentation by Paul L Whalen: “Sixty-Six Senators Who Served Kentucky.”

bcmuseum.org

Wave Pool Gallery, “Still They Persist: Hindsight is 2020” | 5-6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Wave Pool and The FemFour present a recent short film by Rachel Rampleman followed by a discussion moderated by FemFour curator Maria Seda-Reeder. Participants: Calcagno Cullen, Elizabeth Kauffman, Steven Matijcio, Rachel Rampleman, Jaime Thompson, Sara Vance Waddell, Joey Yates.

wavepoolgallery.org

Thursday, Jan. 21

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, “Garfield, The Musical with Cattitude” | 7 p.m. 4015 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. DETAILS: This musical adaptation of everyone’s favorite sarcastic tubby tabby is performed live to a limited audience, and is also available later online. Runs through Feb. 14.

thechildrenstheatre.com

Know Theatre, “The Light at the End of a World” | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: In this online, interactive, choose-your-own-path performance, audiences find themselves welcomed into the private thoughts of a passionate amateur historian of lighthouses and other historical wayfinding. As his story unfolds, viewers can choose “doors” in the performance that drop them into other worlds.

knowtheatre.com

Last week’s performance in Cincinnati’s Kauffman Brewing Tunnels

The Response Project, Pauline Oliveros, Part III | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. A film of the concert:nova string quartet performing “Dig the Say” by Vijay Iyer in the former King Records space in Evanston.

theresponseproject.org

United Way, Campaign Celebration | 5-6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Celebrating the work for United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s 2020 annual campaign. Join United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Procter & Gamble, Delta Air Lines and many others who helped make this campaign a success.

uwgc.org

Friday, Jan. 22

University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Virtual Moveable Feast: From Coast to Coast | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Performances by CCM students and prominent alumni. Silent auction, private VIP chat rooms, exclusive sponsor content available prior to event, dinner at home from Jeff Thomas Catering. Sponsorship and host levels range from $150 – $10,000. General admission tickets available.

foundation.uc.edu/MoveableFeast2021

Irish Heritage Center, “The Happy Prince” and “The Selfish Giant” | 7 p.m. Virtual, with limited in-person seating. 3905 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226. 513-533-0100. DETAILS: Oscar Wilde’s best loved short stories adapted for the stage, accompanied by a musical score.

irishcenterofcincinnati.com

Artwork by Abbi Ruppert at Manifest Gallery

Manifest Gallery, The Five Themes Project | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. DETAILS: Limited admission exhibit opening of five exhibits: Where (Art About Location), When (Art About Timeframe), What (Art About Specificity), Why (Art About Causation) and Who (Art About Identity). Continues through Feb. 19.

manifestgallery.com

Saturday, Jan. 23

Jessica Hendy

Cincinnati Pops, Broadway Forever | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Live performances are SOLD OUT, but you can still experience the performance at home. John Morris Russell leads a scaled-back Pops and vocalists Jessica Hendy (Cincinnati native), Melvin Tunstall III and Veronica Stern in music from “Chicago,” “Wicked,” and “Les Misérables,” as well as Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from “On the Town.” Repeats 2 p.m. Sunday.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | 7 p.m. Virtual-48-hour viewing window. DETAILS: “A Cantor’s Head.” Cantor Mendelson is suddenly let go by the temple where he has served for 28 years. As he prepares for his final Yom Kippur services, he ponders the decline of traditional Jewish sacred music amidst growing preferences for younger cantors with more modern and engaging liturgical styles. Festival continues until Feb. 18.

mayersonjcc.org

Sunday, Jan. 24

Taft Museum | “A Splendid Century: Cincinnati Art 1820–1920,” last chance to view this exhibit celebrating the bicentennial of the house that is now the Taft Museum with art from its first 100 years.

taftmuseum.org

Monday, Jan. 25

Noise Police

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: A celebration of jazz fusion pioneers Weather Report, featuring Noice Police, safely distanced in the 500-plus seat Anderson Theater.

memorialhallotr.com

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Dan and Rebecca Culnan

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live@Lunch | 12:10 p.m. Virtual. Chamber music featuring Rebecca Culnan, violin, and Dan Culnan, piano. Longtime members of the CSO, Rebecca has recently retired. For this performance, husband Dan, CSO associate principal cello, is moving to the keyboard.