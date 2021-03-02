Friends of Music Hall resume outdoor tours this spring

Groups of 8 can learn about Music Hall’s architecture and history

Ever walked by historic Music Hall and wondered who built it? You can learn about the architect and lots more when you take an outdoor building tour led by knowledgeable guides from the Friends of Music Hall.

With careful attention to safety, 60-minute outdoor tours are scheduled for Thursdays at 4 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. beginning April 1 and running through November 27 – rain or shine.

Guests and guides are required to wear a mask or face covering and remain six feet apart during the walking tour. To facilitate social distancing, tour groups are limited to eight people.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, up to three hours before the start of the tour. $15 per person; $5 for children under 12. Groups of 5 to 8: $13 per ticket. Student groups are eligible for $5 discounts.

FriendsofMusichall.org, click “Tours” or 513-621-2787