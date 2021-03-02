Cincinnati Opera returns to the outdoors this summer

Last fall, when Cincinnati Opera declared its intention to return to live performances at Music Hall and the School for Creative and Performing Arts this summer, the organization shared that it would continue planning on two tracks: the traditional season as announced, as well as a “Plan B” season in the event COVID-related challenges persist into the new year. While there have been many positive developments in combatting COVID since that time, the pandemic continues to limit the number of patrons who can safely gather for performances indoors.

General Director Chris Milligan

Artistic Director Evans Mirageas

As a result, Cincinnati Opera has made the difficult decision to set aside its original plans and move forward with “Plan B.” For the past several months, opera staff have been investigating performance venues throughout the region that can accommodate both socially-distanced seating outside and beautiful, high-quality opera performances onstage.

There are two primary goals:

To keep everyone safe

To present a must-see summer opera festival

As soon as the plan is complete, there will be an announcement, shooting for the last week in March.

According to the Opera’s website: “Though it’s not what we’d originally planned, the 2021 Summer Festival will offer a thrilling, one-of-a-kind opera experience. This summer, we’ll be writing another unique chapter in Cincinnati Opera’s celebrated history. Thank you for being part of the story.”

cincinnatiopera.org