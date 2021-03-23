CABVI partners with Be My Eyes

Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) has announced a new partnership with Be My Eyes.

Be My Eyes is a free mobile app with one main goal: to make the world more accessible for blind and low-vision people.

The app connects blind and low-vision individuals with sighted volunteers and companies from all over the world through live video calls. Since it launched in 2015, it has grown to more than 4.5 million users and volunteers, and now has a growing family of company partners.

CABVI’s Aaron Bley

“At a time when many struggle with the impact of COVID-19, CABVI is providing remote guidance and consultation by offering critical information on resources and services available.” Says Aaron Bley, VP of community relations/CDO. “Joining companies such as Google, Microsoft and P&G as organizational supporters of the blindness community, CABVI is leading the way for blindness organizations leveraging technology to connect with their members and deliver services in a whole new way.”

Be My Eyes users can request assistance in over 180 languages, making the app the biggest online community for blind and low-vision people. It’s also one of the largest “micro-volunteering” platforms in the world. Every day, volunteers sign onto the app to lend their sight to blind and low-vision individuals to tackle challenges and solve problems together.

CABVI staff are available to field calls from the Specialized Help section of the app Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m.

513-221-8558 or cincyblind.org

community@bemyeyes.com