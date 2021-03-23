OTR mural to commemorate UC alumni honorees

Community art project will pay tribute to excellence of university’s alumni, highlight UC’s seamless relationship with the city and its residents.

The University of Cincinnati Alumni Association (UCAA) will mark its annual UC Alumni Celebration during Alumni Week, April 12-18, with a unique tribute to the slate of honorees receiving the organization’s top alumni awards – the installation of a mural in Over-the-Rhine featuring the honorees’ likenesses.

The mural, to be created on the side of a building at 1430 Vine Street, will depict 19 individuals whose accomplishments merit the UC Alumni Association’s premier recognition. The group is headlined by William Howard Taft Medal recipient Jeff Wyler, who earned a business degree from UC in 1965, received an honorary degree in 2011, served as UC’s board chair in 2006, and currently serves as UC Health’s board chair. Wyler has built one of the nation’s premier automotive sales and service networks.

The artwork will be completed by April 12 and remain on display through UC’s Homecoming on Nov. 6. UCAA commissioned alumna Nicole Trimble for the design and installation. She is co-founder of southwest Ohio-based mural and design studio Bright Wall Collective and an assistant professor of electronic media communications at UC Blue Ash College. In accordance with the UC Alumni Celebration theme “Paint the Town Red”, Trimble’s work will include customized shades of red as personally created by each of the honorees to be integrated into their specific portraits.

“Our alumni accomplish so much, and they impact the community in countless ways,” said Jennifer Heisey, executive director of the UC Alumni Association and vice president for alumni and donor experience with the UC Foundation. “We feel the collective contributions of this tremendous group of Bearcats deserve a big celebration – something bold and worthy of their achievements.”

In addition to visiting the mural site, alumni and friends can make reservations to tour a pop-up gallery at 261 Calhoun Street adjacent to the UC campus. The gallery will house background information about the project, the artist and the alumni honorees, as well as additional artwork created in conjunction with the mural development.

Alumni and friends are encouraged to make a gift to the Darlene H. Carter UCAA Scholarship Fund in their honor on UC Day of Giving, and to send a congratulatory message on the UC Alumni Celebration Kudoboard, a virtual platform for sharing well wishes.

2021 UC Alumni Celebration Honorees

William Howard Taft Medal for Notable Achievement : Jeffrey L. Wyler, Bus ’65, Hon ’11

: Jeffrey L. Wyler, Bus ’65, Hon ’11 Robert E. Dobbs Distinguished Service Award : William Wiesmann, M.D., A&S ’68, Hon ’08; and Sandra Wiesmann, CECH ’66

: William Wiesmann, M.D., A&S ’68, Hon ’08; and Sandra Wiesmann, CECH ’66 Marian A. Spencer Mosaic Award : Christopher T. Lewis, MD, Med ’00

: Christopher T. Lewis, MD, Med ’00 Jeffrey Hurwitz Young Outstanding Achievement Award: Anndréa M. Moore, Bus ’10

Outstanding Alumni Awards

Carol C. Clinton , PhD ’81, ’08, ’11 – College of Engineering and Applied Science

, PhD ’81, ’08, ’11 – College of Engineering and Applied Science Janice M. Dyehouse , PhD, ’72 (A&S ’89) – College of Nursing

, PhD, ’72 (A&S ’89) – College of Nursing Gregory A. Fox , RPh, ’83 – James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy

, RPh, ’83 – James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy Betty S. Glover ’44 – College-Conservatory of Music

’44 – College-Conservatory of Music Terri Hollenkamp ’83, ’85 – College of Allied Health Sciences

’83, ’85 – College of Allied Health Sciences Daniel S. Iacofano , PhD, FAICP, FASLA, ’76 – College of Design, Architecture, Art, & Planning

, PhD, FAICP, FASLA, ’76 – College of Design, Architecture, Art, & Planning Anita Ingram ’90 (Bus ’92) – UC Blue Ash College

’90 (Bus ’92) – UC Blue Ash College Patricia S. Kautz ’88 – Carl H. Lindner College of Business

’88 – Carl H. Lindner College of Business John S. Michelman , PhD, ’60 – College of Arts and Sciences

, PhD, ’60 – College of Arts and Sciences Melany Stinson Newby , JD ’74 – College of Law

, JD ’74 – College of Law Martin A. Samuels , MD ’71 (Hon ’05) – College of Medicine

, MD ’71 (Hon ’05) – College of Medicine Christopher M. Titzer ’12, ’13 (CECH ’14) – UC Clermont College

’12, ’13 (CECH ’14) – UC Clermont College Reginald A. Wilkinson , EdD ’98 – College of Education, Criminal Justice, & Human Services

, EdD ’98 – College of Education, Criminal Justice, & Human Services Mary Wineberg, CECH ’02 — UC Athletics

