Make your pitch to help Preschool Promise

Cincinnati Preschool Promise is providing an open submission process for individuals, nonprofits and businesses to pitch creative ideas that support CPP’s mission of ensuring equitable access to high-quality preschool. The goal of these ideas is to to identify, fund and implement new products and services.

Anyone with a business product or service that can enhance CPP’s mission of supporting preschool children, their families, or early childhood education is invited to participate.



Pitch Night proposals are due before midnight April 9.

Selected participants will make virtual presentations to a Facebook Live audience of judges on April 21. Proposals should be based upon at least one of the following strategic focus areas:

Kindergarten Readiness – supporting preschoolers’ success in primary school

– supporting preschoolers’ success in primary school Improving Community Preschools – supporting community providers in reaching and maintaining Ohio’s high-quality ratings

– supporting community providers in reaching and maintaining Ohio’s high-quality ratings Supporting Early Childhood Education Workforce – in recruitment, retention, and equitable wages

– in recruitment, retention, and equitable wages COVID-19 Recovery – addressing the challenges facing preschoolers, families and educators related to the COVID-19 pandemic

Finalists will be recommended to the CPP board of managers for approval of contracts to do business.

Chara Fisher Jackson

“Pitch Night is the result of receiving so many ideas for products and programs,” says CPP Executive Director & CEO Chara Fisher Jackson. “We are excited to see what type of innovation and creativity the community can bring to our ability to impact our youngest learners and their families.”

Cincinnati Preschool Promise provides a unique opportunity for interested parties to propose ways to engage in early childhood education and support the organization’s efforts to implement the best practices and strategies to serve children and their families in preparing them for kindergarten and a lifetime of learning. A panel of judges will consist of the eventual end-users — parents, community providers, and other CPP stakeholders.

Criteria and application for participating in Pitch Night is available for download.