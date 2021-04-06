A new place to ‘Picnic in the Park’ – the Cincinnati Art Museum

“Picnic in the Park,” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays – Sundays

As the weather continues to warm, Cincinnati Art Museum’s “Picnic in the Park” will allow visitors to eat lunch in some of the CAM’s outdoor spaces, including the Art Climb, and picnic tables near the reinstalled Pinocchio sculpture outside the main entrance.

Food options include Van Gogh To-Go (cheese and wine), Dining with Duncanson (lunch for two with a choice of various entrees) and Cassatt Cuisine Bites (assorted cheese and snacks). Meals come in a reusable CAM tote bag featuring the artwork “In the Park” by Frank Harmon Myers and a custom CAM reusable picnic blanket.

View the full menu online. Packages must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance by calling 513-639-2986. Orders may be picked up inside the museum at the host stand in the Terrace Café. Food and drink are not allowed in museum galleries. ID must be present if alcohol being purchased and alcohol must be consumed on museum grounds.

Dining in at The Terrace Café is also available, which offers a full menu with a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches. Reservations are recommended (call 513-639-2986) and advanced registration is required.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org