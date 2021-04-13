Culture FIX: April 14-20

Mother Nature seems a bit undecided about the direction of the weather this week, but there’s no hesitation in our offering these potential choices for your coming week.

All week…

Jeff Wyler

UC Alumni Week Celebration | Through April 18. DETAILS: This year’s virtual reunion includes the creation of a mural on the side of a building at 1430 Vine Street, depicting 19 individuals whose accomplishments merit the UC Alumni Association’s premier recognition. The group is headlined by William Howard Taft Medal recipient Jeff Wyler. The mural will remain on-view through UC’s homecoming, Nov. 6. Read more.

alumni.uc.edu/campaigns/celebration.html

April 15, Thursday

Honoree Joyce Beatty

The Links, Incorporated, 70th Anniversary Celebration | 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Online event honoring those who have served the Cincinnati community through The Links for seven decades. Honoree: The Honorable Joyce Beatty, chair, Congressional Black Caucus. Music by Chris Walker and Will Downing. Tickets: $35.

cincinnatilinks.org

Miller Gallery, “A New Era” | 5:30-8 p.m. 2715 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-4420. DETAILS: Opening reception for a new exhibition of paintings by Carlos Gamez de Francisco, originally from Cuba, but now lives and works in Louisville. Runs through May 22. This is the first in-person opening for Miller Gallery post-pandemic.

millergallery.com

April 16, Friday

Cincinnati artist Susan Byrnes at Manifest Gallery

Manifest Gallery, Four Exhibits | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Limited admission preview for four exhibits featuring works selected among submissions from Cincinnati and across the country: ”Drawn 2021,” 8th Annual International Exhibition of Contemporary Drawing / “Metal,” works made of or about metal / “Cardboard,” works made of or about cardboard / “Companion Painting,” works by Neil Callander. Runs through May 14.

manifestgallery.com

April 17, Saturday

The Carnegie, “The Wonderful Music of Oz” | 4 & 7 p.m. Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030. DETAILS: In addition to classic “Wizard of Oz” tunes, this outdoor production in Devou Park will also feature favorites from “The Wiz,” “Wicked” and stories from behind the scenes of the movies and stage shows that inspired them. Repeats Sunday.

thecarnegie.com

Cincinnati World Cinema, Annual Oscar-Nominated Short FIlms | Virtual and in-person. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., Cincinnati 45202. 859-957-3456. DETAILS: Limited Garfield seats remain for some screenings of these brief Oscar-nominated gems. Continues next weekend.

cincyworldcinema.org

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, Carpool Cinema | Dusk. 320 McAlpin Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45220. DETAILS: COVID has brought back the drive-in, and here’s one smack in the middle of Clifton, showing one of the biggest cult films of the past 40 years. Lot opens at 7:30 p.m. BYO food, or grab something nearby. Pre-registration required: closes at noon on April 17.

cliftonculturalarts.org

Young Professionals Choral Collective, “Nurture the Neighborhood” | 3 p.m. Seasongood Pavilion, Eden Park. DETAILS: Outdoor, socially distanced performance celebrates the rich diversity of Cincinnati. A rare opportunity to experience live singing. Singers will be masked, but amplified for clarity.

ypccsing.org

April 18, Sunday

Great Parks of Hamilton County, Wildflowers in the Preserves | 1-3 p.m. DETAILS: A walk into the Trillium Trails Nature Preserve at Glenwood Gardens in search of wildflowers and other signs of spring. This two-hour walk involves some steep areas and off-trail walking. Register to learn of meeting location.

greatparks.org

April 19, Monday

Playwright Isaiah Reaves

Ensemble Theatre, “I Shall Not Be Moved” | Virtual. DETAILS: This world premiere by emerging playwright Isaiah Reaves is a one-woman recounting of the story of Reave’s grandmother, nationally recognized Civil Rights pioneer Betty Daniels Rosemond and her journey through the American South as one of the first Freedom Riders during the 1960s. Streaming through May 2.

ensemblecincinnati.org

Dixie Karas

Memorial Hall, Jazz at The Memo | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: “Soulful Songs of Love,” an evening of treasured love songs from every generation, features local standout Dixie Karas (vocals), Ted Karas (guitar), Aaron Jacobs (bass) and John Taylor (drums).

memorialhallotr.com

Santa Maria Community Services, Setting the Table | Virtual. DETAILS: Annual fundraiser features video interviews, a recipe swap and fun opportunities for raffle tickets. Submit recipes to be featured during the event to receive a complimentary gift and be entered into a special raffle. Runs through Friday.

http://stt21.givesmart.com

April 20, Tuesday

Sylvia Mitchell

Paul Patterson

Christ Church Cathedral , Music Live@Lunch | 12:10 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: Iconic local wife and husband team Sylvia Mitchell and Paul Patterson bring their CSO polish and creativity to a lunchtime program of music for two violins, and maybe a surprise or two…?

cincinnaticathedral.com

DCCH Center for Children & Families, Swing Into Spring | Virtual. DETAILS: Online silent auction takes place throughout the week, culminating with a live/online program, raffle drawing, live auction, and Gift of Hope on Sunday, April 25 at 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth is presenting sponsor. Proceeds support victims of child abuse and neglect.

dcchcenter.org

Danielle McDonald

David Singleton

Northern Kentucky University – Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, Six@Six Series | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Dr. Danielle McDonald, who teaches criminal justice at NKU and David Singleton, executive director of the Ohio Justice and Policy Center, discuss “Justice and Injustice in America.”

civicengagement.nku.edu