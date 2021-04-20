OTR Film Festival looking through ‘New Lens’ for 2021 event

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, organized by LADD and the nation’s first diversity film festival led by the disability community, unveiled its 2021 theme during its recent virtual event.

The theme, “A New Lens on Life,” is a nod to the transformation many have gone through over the past year and the ability to discover new perspectives through film.

It was crafted by the festival marketing committee and brought to life through artwork created by LADD artists and Happen Inc. Breadwinners, an earn-and-learn program where a group of teens meet every week to share a meal and design and print their own t-shirts.

Along with the theme, the film festival launched Early Bird Passes:

FILM FANATIC PASS $125 – Includes 10 film tickets, festival t-shirt and sticker, and access to exclusive events.

FILM BUFF PASS $50 – Includes 5 film tickets, festival sticker and access to exclusive events.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS $10 – Includes tickets to films.

The festival is set to return July 8-11 showcasing stories from across the globe that celebrate the human spirit.